Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards 2023: the winners

The next section of Inside Housing is a celebration of all that is best about the affordable housing sector, as we introduce the winners of the Women in Housing Awards and Housing Heroes Awards 2023.

At a time when the system is under huge pressure, these are the people delivering change, innovating and going above and beyond to make a difference to communities across the UK.

In this special section, we’ll be telling the stories of outstanding achievements from apprentices, tenants, individual teams and inspirational colleagues. There are tips for other organisations in important areas, such as career development and inclusion initiatives, as well as how different teams are driving positive change.

It’s a great chance to say thank you to hard-working individuals and teams for a job well done.

But the coverage serves another purpose, too. The individuals and teams here are the ones doing the most interesting work, challenging the status quo and working with communities to deliver change. In a difficult environment, it is so important to make sure that excellent performance travels and that others have the chance to pick up on that learning. These are stories we are sharing for a reason – there is learning here that could improve performance more widely.

Finally, a massive thank you to our judges, for so diligently scrutinising the entries and picking the winners, and our sponsors for helping support the work these individuals and teams are doing.

Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing, and Gavin Smart, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing