Women in housing: representation, leadership and impact

From boardrooms to building sites, women are shaping solutions to our housing crisis, bringing fresh perspectives, bold leadership and commitment to lasting change, writes Robyn Lee, managing director of social impact investor HSPG #UKhousing

But while the sector makes incredible progress, there’s lots more to be done. As one of the biggest sectors in our economy and one that’s increasingly viewed as national infrastructure, we have a responsibility to continue this momentum.

I, for one, am very relieved to witness this growth. Like many others, I’ve experienced gender bias throughout my career, even once being labelled “a Barbie in a suit” by a colleague who hadn’t met me.

The sector has evolved over the past decade. Today, diversity and transformation are no longer afterthoughts, with many women leading the charge to address the UK’s acute housing crisis.

Gender diversity is paramount. It promotes diversity of thought, helping to catalyse innovation.

More women and minority groups in workplaces and leadership positions open the door to perspectives that challenge and improve the way things are done. Women typically approach risk differently, balancing bold decision-making with thoughtful risk assessment, often leading to smarter long-term planning.

Women often focus more on the long term, including elements such as sustainability, long-term impact and legacy, which align perfectly with our sector’s priorities.

“At a societal level, women are overrepresented in housing hardship, with 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation and 92% of single parents moving into social housing being women”

The sector faces many challenges – notably, the shortfall of affordable housing for vulnerable people. Women help shape solutions to our housing crisis, bringing fresh perspectives, bold leadership and commitment to lasting change.

Research shows that gender diversity links to stronger business performance, with consultancy McKinsey finding that top-diversity quartiles in boards outperform financially.

But it’s no secret that to support a group of people, they need representation. While women make up 46% of the UK workforce, they’re still underrepresented within the sector, especially in leadership positions like housing association boards (36%), executive teams (39%) and chief executives (34%). Gender stereotypes, lack of opportunity and underrepresentation contribute to this.

But we can’t simply look at this through a business lens. At a societal level, women are overrepresented in housing hardship, with 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation and 92% of single parents moving into social housing being women.

We want to create real homes that work for real families. Therefore, we must ensure the boards and leadership teams deciding the future of these women have true representation.