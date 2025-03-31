Women in housing: representation, leadership and impact

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From boardrooms to building sites, women are shaping solutions to our housing crisis, bringing fresh perspectives, bold leadership and commitment to lasting change, writes Robyn Lee, managing director of social impact investor HSPG
The sector has evolved over the past decade. Today, diversity and transformation are no longer afterthoughts, with many women leading the charge to address the UK’s acute housing crisis.
I, for one, am very relieved to witness this growth. Like many others, I’ve experienced gender bias throughout my career, even once being labelled “a Barbie in a suit” by a colleague who hadn’t met me.
But while the sector makes incredible progress, there’s lots more to be done. As one of the biggest sectors in our economy and one that’s increasingly viewed as national infrastructure, we have a responsibility to continue this momentum.
Gender diversity is paramount. It promotes diversity of thought, helping to catalyse innovation.
More women and minority groups in workplaces and leadership positions open the door to perspectives that challenge and improve the way things are done. Women typically approach risk differently, balancing bold decision-making with thoughtful risk assessment, often leading to smarter long-term planning.
Women often focus more on the long term, including elements such as sustainability, long-term impact and legacy, which align perfectly with our sector’s priorities.
“At a societal level, women are overrepresented in housing hardship, with 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation and 92% of single parents moving into social housing being women”
The sector faces many challenges – notably, the shortfall of affordable housing for vulnerable people. Women help shape solutions to our housing crisis, bringing fresh perspectives, bold leadership and commitment to lasting change.
Research shows that gender diversity links to stronger business performance, with consultancy McKinsey finding that top-diversity quartiles in boards outperform financially.
But it’s no secret that to support a group of people, they need representation. While women make up 46% of the UK workforce, they’re still underrepresented within the sector, especially in leadership positions like housing association boards (36%), executive teams (39%) and chief executives (34%). Gender stereotypes, lack of opportunity and underrepresentation contribute to this.
But we can’t simply look at this through a business lens. At a societal level, women are overrepresented in housing hardship, with 60% of homeless adults in temporary accommodation and 92% of single parents moving into social housing being women.
We want to create real homes that work for real families. Therefore, we must ensure the boards and leadership teams deciding the future of these women have true representation.
Empowering women must be action-led, with tangible initiatives, strong company values and fair policies.
This involves being upfront with company benefits, including pay, maternity leave and bonuses, while having flexible working options, so parents don’t have to choose between career and family. Recruitment and retention practices at work must be truly inclusive, rather than a tick-box exercise.
It’s refreshing to be part of an organisation that challenges norms and embraces diversity day to day, not just as a singular initiative.
Beyond the educational and feedback-focused talks HSPG hosts for female colleagues every International Women’s Day, we also partner with organisations committed to supporting women, including Housing For Women and Girls Friendly Society. We’re also set to launch She Owns It, a free six-part series to educate and empower women.
“Don’t scramble to master other people’s expertise. Appreciate where you add value and embrace your uniqueness”
When I started my career in housing, I was one of only two women at the company, not to mention the first woman in a leadership position. While this was a daunting entrance into the sector, there’s always been an admirable sense of camaraderie among female peers in housing.
For aspiring leaders who are unsure where to begin, here are some tips:
Strategic visibility – put yourself forward for opportunities, even those outside your comfort zone. Conference panels, networking events and leadership programmes are golden opportunities to shine. And if you’re the only woman in the room, own it!
Create your path – if there’s no clear path to leadership, make one. Many women zig-zag through industries, forging their own way to leadership with their specialised skillset. What’s important is having the confidence to know you’re capable of this.
Be bold – don’t just put in the hours and hope to get noticed. If you want a raise, promotion or new company policy, ask for it. The worst they can say is no, then at least they know you’re hungry for it.
Find your niche – find your strengths and focus on them. Don’t scramble to master other people’s expertise. Appreciate where you add value and embrace your uniqueness.
As the sector unites to tackle big challenges, the next generation is watching – so let’s lead by example.
Robyn Lee, managing director, HSPG
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