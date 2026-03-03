Women must be part of the fight to create a better, more sustainable world

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For International Women’s Day 2026, Danielle Hughes, head of Sustainability for Housing, shares her learnings from a career on both sides of the pond
When I was growing up in the suburbs of North Texas, I was told I could do or be anything I wanted. On that side of the pond, we call it the “American dream”.
As a woman, the truth is a little more complicated than that. I knew from a young age, however, that I wanted to use my career to help people and the planet.
I was 13 when the BP Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, unleashing environmental chaos and resulting in the deaths of 11 people. I watched the TV in horror as an estimated five million barrels of oil spilled into the Gulf – a cherished place for my family – over 87 excruciating days.
I rejoiced when the spill was finally capped, but worried that the Gulf’s marine ecosystem would never be the same. That’s when I decided I would have a career in sustainability.
After graduating with a master’s degree in environment, politics and society a few years later, I took a job at D.R. Horton, the largest house builder in the United States. I joined the company’s investor relations team and became their first employee to have “Environment, Social and Governance” (ESG) in my job title. Helping establish an ESG reporting programme in one of Texas’ largest companies was both challenging and fulfilling.
I then took my career to the United Kingdom and joined The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC), the UK’s leading mutual housing finance aggregator. It was here that I discovered my love of social housing – a sector abundant with mission-oriented people that are committed to doing good. After leaving THFC, I was honoured to take on the role of head of Sustainability for Housing (SfH) at the beginning of this year.
“Women have made astounding progress in the fight for workplace equality over the last several decades. But we are still disproportionately underrepresented in leadership roles worldwide”
I’m still at the beginning of my housing career, but I’ve already learned many valuable lessons. Sure, I’ve learned a thing or two about how the capital markets work, the importance of a net zero strategy and what the ever-changing ‘MHCLG’ acronym stands for. But just as importantly, I’ve gained first-hand experience about what it means to be a woman in the workplace in the 21st century.
Women have made astounding progress in the fight for workplace equality over the last several decades. But we are still disproportionately underrepresented in leadership roles worldwide. SfH’s most recent Annual Review found that adopters of the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS) reported, on average, a 9% gender pay gap in 2024.
Although I’m far from having it all figured out, I have a few words for my fellow women in the sector.
Don’t be afraid to challenge an opinion. Women are encouraged from a young age to be co-operative and accommodating, often more so than their male peers.
As a result, it can sometimes feel more difficult for women to challenge accepted ways of thinking, particularly in environments where men are more prominently represented. But this is exactly the kind of diversity of thought organisations need to make better, more informed decisions.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to receive mentorship from a number of brilliant people – both men and women. To them, I give my heartfelt thanks, and I intend to pay it forward to the generation of young women who will come after me”
Don’t be afraid to not know everything. Many women also suffer from a confidence gap, causing them to doubt themselves more than men. It is important to remember that even the most experienced chief executive doesn’t know everything. And it must not be forgotten that, regardless of job title or level of seniority, you are almost certainly the most knowledgeable person in the room in one area or another – no matter how niche that area is.
Don’t be afraid to finish a sentence, even if you’re interrupted. Just keep speaking. What you have to say is important.
Don’t be afraid to pay it forward. I have been incredibly fortunate to receive mentorship from a number of brilliant people – both men and women. To them, I give my heartfelt thanks, and I intend to pay it forward to the generation of young women who will come after me. The more willing we are to support those with less influence than ourselves, the fairer a world we can create.
In summary, don’t be afraid. The UK is dependent on women – with our unique tapestry of skillsets and abilities – to create a better and safer world for residents and communities of today and tomorrow. Be bold, be brave and don’t be afraid to make an impact.
Danielle Hughes, head, Sustainability for Housing
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Taking place on 15 April 2026 at 155 Bishopsgate in London, the Warm and Safe Homes Summit is a must-attend event for all those responsible for improving the quality, safety and energy efficiency of UK homes for tenants and residents.
Across the day of expert-led sessions, panels and case studies, delegates will deep-dive into the latest strategies for decarbonising housing stock, strengthening building safety culture, driving tenant-centred retrofit programmes and embedding robust compliance and governance practices.
Attendees will also explore practical approaches to funding, procurement and data-led asset management to support long-term sustainability goals.
The summit will bring together more than 500 housing professionals from across asset management, sustainability, building safety, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance.
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