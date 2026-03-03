Women must be part of the fight to create a better, more sustainable world

Although I’m far from having it all figured out, I have a few words for my fellow women in the sector.

Don’t be afraid to challenge an opinion. Women are encouraged from a young age to be co-operative and accommodating, often more so than their male peers.

As a result, it can sometimes feel more difficult for women to challenge accepted ways of thinking, particularly in environments where men are more prominently represented. But this is exactly the kind of diversity of thought organisations need to make better, more informed decisions.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to receive mentorship from a number of brilliant people – both men and women. To them, I give my heartfelt thanks, and I intend to pay it forward to the generation of young women who will come after me”

Don’t be afraid to not know everything. Many women also suffer from a confidence gap, causing them to doubt themselves more than men. It is important to remember that even the most experienced chief executive doesn’t know everything. And it must not be forgotten that, regardless of job title or level of seniority, you are almost certainly the most knowledgeable person in the room in one area or another – no matter how niche that area is.

Don’t be afraid to finish a sentence, even if you’re interrupted. Just keep speaking. What you have to say is important.

Don’t be afraid to pay it forward. I have been incredibly fortunate to receive mentorship from a number of brilliant people – both men and women. To them, I give my heartfelt thanks, and I intend to pay it forward to the generation of young women who will come after me. The more willing we are to support those with less influence than ourselves, the fairer a world we can create.

In summary, don’t be afraid. The UK is dependent on women – with our unique tapestry of skillsets and abilities – to create a better and safer world for residents and communities of today and tomorrow. Be bold, be brave and don’t be afraid to make an impact.

Danielle Hughes, head, Sustainability for Housing