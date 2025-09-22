Work to start on landlord’s 8,500 ‘garden town’ after legal challenge thrown out

Justice Lang denied permission for a judicial review of East Herts District Council’s decision to approve outline plans for 10,000 new homes in Gilston last week (18 September).

The ruling means Places for People can start work on its Gilston Park Estate development which includes six new villages, with 8,500 homes, of which nearly 2,000 will be affordable, and over £1bn of community infrastructure.

The remaining 1,500 homes in Gilston will be delivered by Taylor Wimpey, 345 of which will be affordable.

The development is part of Harlow and Gilston Garden Town (HGGT), which was designated by the government in 2017 and is set to deliver a total of 23,000 new homes.