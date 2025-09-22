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Work to start on landlord’s 8,500 ‘garden town’ after legal challenge thrown out

News22.09.25by Ellie Brown

Places for People will start work on an 8,500-home garden town in Hertfordshire this year after a legal challenge to the site’s planning approval was thrown out.

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The masterplan for the Gilston development
The masterplan for the Gilston development (picture: Places for People)
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Justice Lang denied permission for a judicial review of East Herts District Council’s decision to approve outline plans for 10,000 new homes in Gilston last week (18 September).

The ruling means Places for People can start work on its Gilston Park Estate development which includes six new villages, with 8,500 homes, of which nearly 2,000 will be affordable, and over £1bn of community infrastructure.

The remaining 1,500 homes in Gilston will be delivered by Taylor Wimpey, 345 of which will be affordable. 

The development is part of Harlow and Gilston Garden Town (HGGT), which was designated by the government in 2017 and is set to deliver a total of 23,000 new homes.

 

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Greg Reed, group CEO of Places for People, said last week’s decision by the court is a “pivotal milestone” for the project forecast to deliver £6bn in economic impact.

“The court’s refusal of the challenge on all grounds brings welcome clarity and enables us to move forward with confidence [and begin] delivery of 8,500 new homes and over £1bn of infrastructure, starting this year,” he said.

East Herts District Council first backed the scheme in March 2023 and granted it planning permission in January this year.

In a statement last week, the local authority welcomed the court’s ruling and stressed the need for the new homes. 

Vicky Glover-Ward, the council’s executive member for planning and growth, said: “We welcome the judge’s decision today to uphold the original ruling and reject the grounds for a legal challenge.

“The council, together with its Harlow and Gilston Garden Town partners, has worked diligently over many years to bring these plans to the point of approval, and we are pleased that the court recognised this today.

“We hope this decision draws a line under a process that only delays the delivery of much-needed new housing, including 2,300 [affordable] homes for people currently struggling to get onto the property ladder.”

Mr Reed added: “We’ve worked closely with the local community and stakeholders to shape a shared, long-term vision for Gilston.

“With this milestone now reached, we are one step closer to delivering the homes, infrastructure and legacy that the region deserves.”

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