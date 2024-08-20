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More than 200 workers at Livv Housing Group are voting on whether to strike in a dispute over pay.
Unite the Union said that its members at Knowsley-based Livv, which operates across the North West, have been “forced to accept below-inflation offers for many years”, causing “severe pressure” on their personal finances.
The workers have rejected a 5% pay increase, it said, as it “does not reverse” the real-term pay cuts they have experienced.
The ballot, which involves members of both unions Unite and Unison, opened on Monday and will close on Tuesday 17 September.
If members vote for industrial action, then walkouts could begin in the autumn.
Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said Livv’s actions are “shameful” and that it is “forcing its members into poverty while management enjoys large bonuses”.
“Despite refusing to make a pay offer that will meet workers’ expectations, the company created a bonus pot of £140,000 for its small executive team,” she added.
A spokesperson for Livv said: “When setting pay increases, we must consider the wider business performance, the increased level of expenditure in repairs, our rental position, increased overheads and increased supply chain costs.
“As a social housing provider, our surplus is reinvested into communities and initiatives to support our customers.
“With this in mind, we believe our offer of 5% for this financial year is a fair offer to ensure that not only do our colleagues receive an enhanced pay package, but that our business remains sustainable and able to support our customers across the borough and beyond.
“This offer was rejected by the unions, and we’re aware that there are ballots for strike action now taking place.”
Livv staff join a growing number of housing workers striking over pay and conditions.
In December, housing and public building staff across Manchester won an 8% annual pay rise from contractor Equans after 120 Unite members voted for industrial action earlier in the year.
Maintenance workers at Sanctuary have been striking over pay, travel-time disputes, parity with office staff, a four-day week and recognition of their union since voting for action in February.
In July, Greenwich Council repair staff announced fresh strike dates after a breakdown in negotiations.
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