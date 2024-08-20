Unite the Union said that its members at Knowsley-based Livv, which operates across the North West, have been “forced to accept below-inflation offers for many years”, causing “severe pressure” on their personal finances.

The workers have rejected a 5% pay increase, it said, as it “does not reverse” the real-term pay cuts they have experienced.

The ballot, which involves members of both unions Unite and Unison, opened on Monday and will close on Tuesday 17 September.