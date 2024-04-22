Working to meet the net zero challenge today and every day

Today is Earth Day – an annual commemorative day that marks the beginning of the modern environmental cause. It serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, as well as encourages people to come together to take action for a healthier planet and brighter future.

As a large housing association with more than 108,000 homes, we’re investing heavily to make residents’ homes more energy efficient and ensure they meet our target of an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

We’re committed to building new homes at an average EPC B, switching our fleet to electric vehicles and installing EV charging points at our offices and estates. Solar panels on our newly refurbished head office generate around 12,000 kWh and save 6,250 kg/CO2e a year.

We’re also helping residents reduce the amount of energy they use with our energy advice service.

But this is not enough.