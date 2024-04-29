Yorkshire-based landlord appoints new director of assets

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Habinteg Housing Association has announced the appointment of a new director of assets.
Russell Grainge joins the association from Circle Voluntary Housing Association, based in the Republic of Ireland, where he worked for more than five years.
Prior to Circle, he headed up asset management at Hanover Housing Association and has around 15 years’ experience in the delivery of major refurbishment works, and other areas such as planned maintenance and facilities management.
In his new role at Habinteg, Mr Grainge will be responsible for all areas of asset management including strategy, planned and reactive maintenance, and compliance servicing.
He said: “I’m excited to be joining an organisation that has a long history in delivering quality accessible homes.
“I’m looking forward to working with Habinteg’s executive team, the business and tenants to oversee planned improvements in our maintenance contracts and the delivery of our stock investment programme.
“Habinteg is committed to offering well-maintained homes where tenants feel safe and know how to get in touch when something isn’t going to plan.
“I’ve already begun work with our team of surveyors and compliance experts to transform the reliability and responsiveness of our repairs system.”
Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Habinteg, said: “Russell brings a wealth of experience that will help us improve repairs and maintenance, allowing us to offer customers a robust, responsive and quality service.
“We welcome his expertise and look forward to improving our homes for all current and future customers.”
Habinteg, which has more than 3,300 homes, joined the PlaceShapers group of landlords in March this year.
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