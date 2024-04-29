Yorkshire-based landlord appoints new director of assets

“Habinteg is committed to offering well-maintained homes where tenants feel safe and know how to get in touch when something isn’t going to plan.

“I’ve already begun work with our team of surveyors and compliance experts to transform the reliability and responsiveness of our repairs system.”

Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Habinteg, said: “Russell brings a wealth of experience that will help us improve repairs and maintenance, allowing us to offer customers a robust, responsive and quality service.

“We welcome his expertise and look forward to improving our homes for all current and future customers.”

Habinteg, which has more than 3,300 homes, joined the PlaceShapers group of landlords in March this year.