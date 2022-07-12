Yorkshire-based landlord set rent incorrectly for ‘hundreds of tenants’, regulator finds

Incommunities has uncovered numerous problems with the rents it has been charging over several years, including incorrectly classifying properties as supported housing, setting social rents above the allowed tolerance and converting properties to affordable rent without gaining permission.

In a regulatory notice published today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it has found that Incommunities set the rent incorrectly for hundreds of tenants after it self-referred to the regulator over the issue.

The problems were uncovered after the housing association commissioned a review of its approach to rent-setting after being downgraded to a G2 governance grading by the RSH in October 2020.

The review uncovered that Incommunities incorrectly classified 801 units of general needs accommodation as supported housing since 2008 and incorrectly converted 288 properties to Affordable Rent on re-let of the property without the requisite permissions.