Yorkshire-based landlord set rent incorrectly for ‘hundreds of tenants’, regulator finds

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A 22,600-home housing association has breached the English regulator’s Rent Standard due to various issues with its rent-setting that have potentially affected thousands of tenants.
Incommunities has uncovered numerous problems with the rents it has been charging over several years, including incorrectly classifying properties as supported housing, setting social rents above the allowed tolerance and converting properties to affordable rent without gaining permission.
In a regulatory notice published today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it has found that Incommunities set the rent incorrectly for hundreds of tenants after it self-referred to the regulator over the issue.
The problems were uncovered after the housing association commissioned a review of its approach to rent-setting after being downgraded to a G2 governance grading by the RSH in October 2020.
The review uncovered that Incommunities incorrectly classified 801 units of general needs accommodation as supported housing since 2008 and incorrectly converted 288 properties to Affordable Rent on re-let of the property without the requisite permissions.
Meanwhile, between 2016 and 2022, Incommunities incorrectly set social housing rents above the allowed 5% tolerance, with the issue affecting a potential 1,654 homes and up to 3,126 individual tenancies.
It was also found that the housing association had not rebased 724 of its affordable rents properties to the 80% of the updated market rent when re-letting. Five properties have been identified where the formula rent is higher than the 80% value.
Incommunities has commissioned an external investigation into this issue, which is still ongoing.
The regulator has said it is not possible to quantify the full scale of errors, rents overcharged and impact on current and former tenants until this has concluded.
“Failing to ensure that rents and service charges are correctly set is a serious matter resulting in tenants being overcharged and, as some of the cost of these rents may have been met through housing benefit and Universal Credit, there may also be implications for the public purse,” the RSH said.
However, the regulator said Incommunities has taken immediate steps to demonstrate it is committed to addressing the failings and is engaging positively.
Rachael Dennis, chief executive of Incommunities, said she instigated a “thorough review” of the housing association’s services following her appointment in 2021, which led to the self-referral to the regulator.
She said: “The regulatory notice which has now been published is fair and essentially presents what we already knew, incorporating a range of issues which we are working hard to resolve.”
Ms Dennis said the housing associations has put a two-year strategy in place “to raise the performance of the business by setting out clear and measurable service improvement goals” and is working with external advisors to rectify the issue.
“We would like to apologise to our customers for the failures in our approach, which have led to the regulator’s notice issued today. We are working with affected tenants and our local authority partners to ensure that any overcharges are returned as quickly as possible,” she added.
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