Yorkshire council fails to meet consumer standards due to 20,000 outstanding fire safety actions

In a regulatory notice published this week, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said that Kirklees Council had 20,000 fire safety actions and 1,500 damp and mould repairs that were overdue.

The council had carried out fire risk assessments for all relevant blocks, but more than 20,000 remedial actions from these assessments were outstanding. More than 200 of the overdue remedial actions were high-risk actions, the RSH found.

The council is now “developing a plan to complete these actions promptly”. Since December 2022, it has had a “consistently high” number of homes with unresolved cases of damp and mould.

More than 1,000 of these were classed as high risk, considering the needs of tenants and the length of time the works were overdue.