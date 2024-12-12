Yorkshire housing association hires new director of operations

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Manningham Housing Association has appointed a new director of operations to start in January.
The 1,400-home Manningham Housing Association (MHA), which services Bradford and Keighley, recruited Saqib Saleem from consultancy Altair, where he is currently director of strategy and regulation.
He replaces Ulfat Hussain, who was in the role for 12 years before it was announced he would join Arawak Walton at the end of August.
Mr Saleem has two decades of experience in the public and private sectors, having previously held roles at Homes England, KPMG and The Guinness Partnership.
Mr Saleem is a qualified internal auditor and holds a post-graduate diploma in audit management and consultancy.
He said: “I understand the difficulties faced by many Black and minority ethnic (BME) communities and deeply admire the work that Manningham Housing Association does for such communities in Bradford and Keighley.
“It is an immense task to not only maintain but raise the high standards MHA has set for itself over many years, including numerous award wins, but I am up for the challenge.”
Rupert Pometsey, chair of MHA, said: “The board was impressed by Saqib’s energy and drive, alongside his extensive experience of the sector.”
MHA was founded in 1986 after research showed that the housing needs of Black and Asian communities around Bradford were not being met.
The association manages over 1,400 homes and has an annual turnover of £8.2m. More than one in five MHA residents are of South Asian origin.
Lee Bloomfield, chief executive of MHA, said: “We were seeking a candidate with a sharp focus on customer experience and satisfaction, and a passion for delivering services to BME communities. Saqib vividly demonstrated these qualities.”
Mr Saleem believes social housing can be a “stepping stone to a prosperous future for families and individuals”.
In other appointment news this week, the Northern Housing Consortium has appointed a new chair from a Manchester-based landlord, as well as four new board members.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories