Yorkshire housing association hires new director of operations

Yorkshire-based Manningham Housing Association has appointed a new director of operations to start in January #UKhousing

He replaces Ulfat Hussain, who was in the role for 12 years before it was announced he would join Arawak Walton at the end of August.

The 1,400-home Manningham Housing Association (MHA), which services Bradford and Keighley, recruited Saqib Saleem from consultancy Altair, where he is currently director of strategy and regulation.

Mr Saleem has two decades of experience in the public and private sectors, having previously held roles at Homes England, KPMG and The Guinness Partnership.

Mr Saleem is a qualified internal auditor and holds a post-graduate diploma in audit management and consultancy.

He said: “I understand the difficulties faced by many Black and minority ethnic (BME) communities and deeply admire the work that Manningham Housing Association does for such communities in Bradford and Keighley.

“It is an immense task to not only maintain but raise the high standards MHA has set for itself over many years, including numerous award wins, but I am up for the challenge.”