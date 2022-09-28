Yorkshire-based housing association hit with regulatory notice after £3m rent overcharge

The judgement said that work is ongoing to fully understand the impact on current and former tenants, including evictions that took place during this period.

When discovered, Beyond Housing carried out a programme of actions, including establishing the level of overcharge for each tenant and starting a scheme to reimburse them, local authorities and the Department for Work and Pensions.

The association has also reset all rents in question to the correct levels, as well as improved its auditing and validation of rent-setting and annual rent charges across all of its homes.

Rosemary Du Rose, chief executive of Beyond Housing, said: “The regulatory notice comes following an audit of certain rents within one of our legacy organisations and we immediately informed the regulator and appointed independent experts to verify the findings.

“We are contacting all the relevant customers, to apologise and ensure they are fully refunded as quickly as possible. We accept the findings and continue to work with the regulator to ensure that the required action plans are completed as quickly as possible.”