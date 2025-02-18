Yorkshire Housing names two new executive directors

Mr Parkes said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to step into this role. I want us to do whatever we can to minimise the amount of people who are homeless or stuck in unsuitable temporary accommodation in our region. I know we can do this while offering quality, affordable, well-maintained and energy-efficient homes to our existing customers.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to working with our board, leadership team and partners to take Yorkshire Housing to the next level.

“Together we’ll continue to do all we can to maximise the positive impact we have on the communities we’re part of.”

Nick Atkin, chief executive at the 19,000-home landlord, spoke to Inside Housing last year about how he is shaping three emerging social housing partnerships that he believes are crucial to the government’s plans to build more homes.

His interview came with a warning that the sector will be severely hamstrung without urgent action on delivery.

Update: at 12.50pm, 19.02.25

This story was updated to include the news of Sian Webster’s appointment.