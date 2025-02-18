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Yorkshire Housing names two new executive directors

News18.02.25by Jenny Messenger

Leeds-based Yorkshire Housing has made two appointments to its executive team.

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Sian Webster and Rob Parkes
Yorkshire Housing has named Sian Webster and Rob Parkes in executive director roles (picture: Yorkshire Housing)
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Sian Webster has been appointed as executive director of growth and assets, while Rob Parkes has been named executive director of finance and governance.

Mr Parkes has been promoted from director of finance. He joined the housing association in 2015 and has also been head of assurance and head of finance.

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Before joining Yorkshire Housing, Mr Parkes was a senior manager at consultancy firm PwC and is a qualified accountant.

Mr Parkes will take on the new position at Yorkshire Housing on 24 February. He replaces Andrew Oldale, who had been in the role since June 2021.

Ms Webster previously held the role of director of assets and sustainability and has spent more than 10 years at the landlord. Before joining Yorkshire Housing as development assistant in 2014, she was an assistant land buyer at Gentoo Group.

“I’m passionate about creating quality homes whilst making sure we minimise our carbon footprint, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue driving this change and making a difference for our customers,” Ms Webster said.

Mr Parkes said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to step into this role. I want us to do whatever we can to minimise the amount of people who are homeless or stuck in unsuitable temporary accommodation in our region. I know we can do this while offering quality, affordable, well-maintained and energy-efficient homes to our existing customers.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to working with our board, leadership team and partners to take Yorkshire Housing to the next level.

“Together we’ll continue to do all we can to maximise the positive impact we have on the communities we’re part of.”

Nick Atkin, chief executive at the 19,000-home landlord, spoke to Inside Housing last year about how he is shaping three emerging social housing partnerships that he believes are crucial to the government’s plans to build more homes.

His interview came with a warning that the sector will be severely hamstrung without urgent action on delivery.

Update: at 12.50pm, 19.02.25

This story was updated to include the news of Sian Webster’s appointment.

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FinanceFundingHousing Association/RPNorth EastPeopleTenantYorkshire and the Humber
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