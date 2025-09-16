Yorkshire housing partnership appoints Beyond Housing boss as vice-chair

Ms Du Rose has over 16 years’ experience in housing, culminating in her role as boss of Scarborough-based Beyond. She has also held senior leadership positions within telecommunications and financial services.

Ms Du Rose will take over the vice-chair role at the YNYHP from Gail Teasdale, who stepped down in the summer, and will work alongside chair Nick Atkin, who is also chief executive of Yorkshire Housing.

Ms Teasdale also stepped down from her role as chief executive of Broadacres.