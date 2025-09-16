Yorkshire housing partnership appoints Beyond Housing boss as vice-chair

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Rosemary Du Rose, chief executive of Beyond Housing, has been appointed as vice-chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership (YNYHP).
Ms Du Rose has over 16 years’ experience in housing, culminating in her role as boss of Scarborough-based Beyond. She has also held senior leadership positions within telecommunications and financial services.
Ms Du Rose will take over the vice-chair role at the YNYHP from Gail Teasdale, who stepped down in the summer, and will work alongside chair Nick Atkin, who is also chief executive of Yorkshire Housing.
Ms Teasdale also stepped down from her role as chief executive of Broadacres.
The YNYHP is a consortium of 23 housing associations and local authorities across the region which have joined forces to tackle housing issues and drive up affordable housing supply.
In a statement, the YNYHP said Ms Du Rose’s appointment “strengthens the partnership’s leadership” as it continues to focus on delivering high-quality, affordable homes across the region.
Ms Du Rose said: “I’m delighted to take on this role and support the partnership in making a real difference for people across York and North Yorkshire.
“Building more affordable homes and helping to create vibrant, healthy communities is something I care deeply about, and I’m looking forward to working with the mayor and partners to help realise that ambition.”
Established in 2023, the YNYHP brings together housing associations, such as Yorkshire Housing, Home Group and Together Housing, as well as local authorities and Homes England to accelerate housing delivery.
In July, the consortium, alongside York and North Yorkshire mayor David Skaith, launched an Affordable Homes Standard for the region.
The organisations that signed up to the agreement have pledged only to develop and acquire homes that meet the standard. They have also agreed to collaborate so that they “pay a fair price for high-quality homes”.
The YNYHP has also backed a new strategic place partnership between Homes England and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority. This will help unlock major housing and regeneration plans, support local placemaking ambitions and build on the strong collaboration already underway across the region.
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