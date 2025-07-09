Yorkshire housing partnership launches Section 106 framework and Affordable Homes Standard

A recent report from the National Audit Office said that a lack of transparency in Section 106 agreements and concerns over the quality of homes have led to social landlords avoiding taking on properties.

This new standard also covers the inclusion of mortgage protection clauses and stipulates that service charges should be minimised and a two-year defect liability period should be included in the contract.

Nick Atkin, chair of the YNY Housing Partnership and chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, told Inside Housing that the partnership has a set of shared priorities that were “reviewed last year to align more closely” with the mayor of York and North Yorkshire’s housing ambition for the region.

The standard started from that review and was extended beyond applying only to Section 106 homes to “every single new home that’s built across the region for social or affordable rent”, he said.

“It’s that shared commitment by all of us in the partnership to raise the bar on design, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability and create homes that are going to last and adapt to changing needs, as well as supporting communities,” Mr Atkin said.

“Our take on this is that it won’t cause problems for the vast majority of developers, because it’s simple things like meeting National Described Space Standards,” he said.

“If you’re building homes now, and given the cost of living crisis that we’ve been through for the last three years, why wouldn’t you be increasing levels of insulation and reducing your carbon footprint?”

The standard was formally launched in York last week (4 July) at an event attended by David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire, the leader of City of York Council and the executive member for housing from North Yorkshire Council.

In April, the G15 group of London landlords published its own guidance for successful collaboration between social landlords and developers, stressing early engagement on new projects.