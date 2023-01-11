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Yorkshire landlord appoints former Trafford Housing Trust boss as new CEO

News11.01.23by James Wilmore

South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) has appointed the former boss of Trafford Housing Trust (THT) as its new chief executive. 

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Larry Gold is the new chief executive of South Yorkshire Housing Association (picture: SYHA)
Larry Gold is the new chief executive of South Yorkshire Housing Association (picture: SYHA)
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LinkedIn IHSouth Yorkshire Housing Association has appointed the former boss of Trafford Housing Trust as its new chief executive #UKhousing

Larry Gold will take up the role in March as a replacement for Tony Stacey at the 6,000-home landlord. 

Mr Stacey announced in September he was retiring from SYHA after 27 years

Mr Gold left L&Q-owned THT in May last year after 17-and-a-half years at the association, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was appointed as THT’s permanent chief executive in October 2019 after L&Q completed its acquisition of the Greater Manchester-based landlord. 

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On his appointment at SYHA, Mr Gold said it will be a “true privilege” to lead an organisation with an “outstanding national reputation for social impact”. 

John Jeffries, chair of the board at SYHA, added: “Our sector, communities and customers are facing huge challenges.

“Larry has a 20-year history working in our sector and demonstrated the breadth and depth of knowledge and experience we need to meet these challenges and to thrive.”

In September, SYHA was downgraded to a G2 for governance after the English regulator found weaknesses in its board’s oversight of “risk management, strategic and financial planning, and strategic plan delivery”.

The association retained its V2 rating for financial viability.

In its last full-year to March 2022, SYHA reported a group surplus of £1.05m on turnover of £46.5m.

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Housing Association/RPPeopleYorkshire and the Humber
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