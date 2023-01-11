Yorkshire landlord appoints former Trafford Housing Trust boss as new CEO

Larry Gold will take up the role in March as a replacement for Tony Stacey at the 6,000-home landlord.

Mr Stacey announced in September he was retiring from SYHA after 27 years.

Mr Gold left L&Q-owned THT in May last year after 17-and-a-half years at the association, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was appointed as THT’s permanent chief executive in October 2019 after L&Q completed its acquisition of the Greater Manchester-based landlord.