Yorkshire landlord has credit rating lowered to A- due to ‘ambitious investment strategy’

Its latest half-year results also revealed plans to invest £49.5m in its development programme and deliver 248 new homes throughout 2024-25.

This negative outlook comes after the association revealed in January that it had spent almost a third less on development year-on-year, while reporting a 34% drop in its surplus.

S&P said it anticipates that the 23,000-home landlord’s large investments in existing and new homes will structurally weaken its financial metrics compared to its previous expectations.

In its latest rating action, S&P said: “The downgrade reflects our view that Incommunities group’s strategy, which targets elevated investments in existing homes and debt-funded development of new homes, is ambitious.

“We think pursuing it would stretch the group’s financial and operational capacity and would weaken the financial metrics against our previous forecast.”

The ratings agency put this down in part to the landlord catching up on fire remediation works in its high-rise buildings while increasing other repair costs.

It has also factored in additional costs being found as Incommunities continues to survey its stock alongside “only a modest recovery as costs stabilise” due to improved stock quality.

The association’s focus on social rent should “somewhat offset” the risk of its strategy and contain its exposure to sales activities, which are limited to shared ownership.

John Wright, executive director of finance at Incommunities, said: “The latest rating reflects the wider financial challenges affecting the whole sector, but it also shows the importance we have placed on investing in our properties to improve the quality and safety of our homes.

“We believe our investment decisions mean we’ve got the right balance to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our customers.”