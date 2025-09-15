Yorkshire landlord reveals new boss after incumbent announces retirement

Paul Common will retire in March 2026. He joined Arches in 2018 after working for a number of other housing associations and local authorities across the North of England.

Under Mr Common’s leadership, the landlord said it “has thrived and developed into one of South Yorkshire’s leading affordable housing providers”.

John Hudson will take up the role from 1 April 2026. He joined Arches in 2017 as director of operations, with responsibility for delivering high-quality housing and property services to customers.