Yorkshire landlord reveals new boss after incumbent announces retirement

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Yorkshire landlord Arches has announced a new chief executive, as the incumbent is retiring after eight years in the top job.
Paul Common will retire in March 2026. He joined Arches in 2018 after working for a number of other housing associations and local authorities across the North of England.
Under Mr Common’s leadership, the landlord said it “has thrived and developed into one of South Yorkshire’s leading affordable housing providers”.
John Hudson will take up the role from 1 April 2026. He joined Arches in 2017 as director of operations, with responsibility for delivering high-quality housing and property services to customers.
Mr Hudson has worked in the housing sector for over 24 years. Prior to joining Arches, he held leadership roles at Your Housing Group, Harvest Housing Group and Manchester City Council.
He said: “It is a huge privilege to be appointed as Arches’ next chief executive. Paul has set a high bar and I’m looking forward to leading Arches into its next chapter.
“The housing sector is under increasing scrutiny and now, more than ever, we need to be providing quality homes and services to customers whilst delivering much-needed new homes.”
Reflecting on his time as chief executive, Mr Common said: “It has been an absolute delight to have led this organisation over the last eight years.
“The work we do in communities is vital in the current climate and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved during that time. It has also been a pleasure to work with such a talented group of people and I am confident Arches will continue to go from strength to strength.”
Alan Long, chair of Arches Housing said: “I’d like to thank Paul personally for his strong leadership and the dedication he has shown over the last eight years.
“I know I speak for everyone at Arches in thanking him for his considerable contribution. Arches has a strong future ahead of it and this is down to Paul and his colleagues’ hard work.
“John is familiar to Arches as he has held the position of director of operations for the past eight years and he shares the vision and values alongside that of the board. He is the perfect appointment to lead Arches into its next chapter.”
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