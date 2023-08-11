Yorkshire landlord trials low-carbon heating system

Yorkshire Housing will install infrared heat panels in 30 of its flats in York, as a replacement for existing electric panel heaters which the landlord said were bulky, inefficient and expensive to run.

The infrared panels, manufactured by Wakefield-based Ambion Heating, are also electric. However, they have a very low wattage, so are more economical, the housing association said.

Additionally, their slimmer design means they take up less room.

Yorkshire Housing will assess the efficiency, thermal comfort and affordability of the infrared panels for customers before deciding if they will be rolled out across additional properties.

Installation is due for completion early next year.