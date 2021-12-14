‘You have to be prepared to rise and fall together’ – how two senior leaders are making a job share work

How we manage our job share

Job shares may be managed differently depending on the sector and role. If this arrangement is something you or your employer hasn’t done before, there might be some initial scepticism. To avoid unnecessary ambiguity, provide clarity on your role from the outset.

One key component which we feel has been integral to our success is having a centralised inbox, phone line and diary. We use written handover notes and a colour-coded system that flags priority items, action required, who’s responsible and general information for knowledge. This is split into immediate/ongoing tasks/information and longer-term objectives.

We individually supervise our direct reports, but have regular communication with all managers. We are collectively responsible for the work in the county and have shared set objectives – no one person is responsible for any single task. We have a mutual stake in what’s happening and are equally accountable. Where deemed crucial, we make sure we are both present for high-priority meetings and events.

“We would never want to let each other down. This, in turn, increases our productivity and strengthens our ability to get results and meet our objectives”

There is a small amount of personal time contributed. We choose to talk frequently to ensure fluid, effective communication across the board, which is unquestionably worthwhile. On occasion, we will plan in time to complete set pieces of work which would benefit from both of our expertise and/or where a significant decision needs to be made.

The benefits to the business

The number of part-time and job-share arrangements at senior or executive level is increasing, with employers realising the benefits. Senior-level job shares ensure continuity, reduce the need for cover and ultimately keep the show on the road, as there’s always someone present to take care of things and keep projects progressing. Most of us have often wished we had two pairs of hands – well we do!

Having combined expertise and experience, increased capacity, an enhanced invested interest and reduced chances of burn-out make a successful job-share arrangement a real benefit to the business.

Ultimately, this is working for us because we truly want the arrangement to work. We value the shared role and the flexibility it allows. This alone is very motivating and conducive to our effectiveness.

We trust each other implicitly and we encourage and support each other’s success.

We care and would never want to let each other down. This, in turn, increases our productivity and strengthens our ability to get results and meet our objectives.

We share our knowledge willingly and proactively, and our vision, values and work ethic are closely aligned. We talk, probably a little too much! Our strong communication is key. It prevents gaps in knowledge, allows operations to run smoothly and importantly ensures there is no duplication for us and our internal colleagues and external partners.

“You have to be prepared to rise and fall together”

We challenge each other, chew the fat, use our combined expertise to come up with the best solutions to problems we face, pull on each other’s strengths and step in for each other as and when required. This is a great benefit to our employer, as there’s always a senior manager present.

If you are thinking about a job share, our advice is to first do your research before approaching your employer. Capability Jane has produced a useful guide for employers and employees wanting to explore job-share viability.

If you’re confident that this model of working is for you, or both of you if you have already identified your job-share partner, then take some time to consider your business case. In time, the benefits will speak for themselves, but give some consideration to the following initially:

Request the arrangement on a trial basis to offer assurances to your employer.

Be clear on the advantages and added value, quantify this if possible and illustrate the overall gain.

Provide a clear plan on how the role will be managed internally and externally to avoid confusion, duplication, potential imbalances and oversights.

Consider practical tools, technologies and agreed management approaches/communications to demonstrate how you will manage the day-to-day logistics.

Factor in and explain how you intend the handover to work, how you will manage shared objectives and ensure deadlines are achieved.

Suggest periodic reviews of the arrangement to ensure ongoing effectiveness.

Propose avenues and methods to source a job-share partner if applicable.

Our job-share arrangement is valuable in more ways than one, a mutually beneficial arrangement for both us and our employer. However, it does take commitment, willingness, the ability to be open and honest, strong communication, great organisation and the ability to be accountable for shared responsibility. You have to be prepared to rise and fall together, and be self-assured and comfortable with full transparency in the role to ensure overall success.