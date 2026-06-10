You say you want residents involved in scrutiny, but how are you supporting them to join the discussion?

If we want meaningful resident engagement, we need to start with skills, not just surveys, writes Gavin Wallen, chair of Phoenix Community Housing
It’s clear that how the sector views resident engagement is changing. We’re closely monitoring resident satisfaction, we’re focusing more on resident scrutiny and we’re offering more ways for residents to hold their landlords to account. We need to make sure that residents are empowered to respond to these changes.
The Government’s Competence and Conduct Standard, set to come into force from October 2026, will help to ensure that all staff have the skills and knowledge to deliver high-quality services. It also requires landlords to consult with tenants on a learning and development policy that should include dealing with any issues of competence.
This is great news, but if we’re focusing on upskilling the whole sector, then we must include residents in this plan.
Our sector is complex, and so many of the areas that we need to be knowledgeable about fall outside of most residents’ everyday experiences. I first got involved with my landlord when I joined their school of social housing, The Phoenix Academy. I went in wanting to learn more about repairs and came out with an entirely new understanding of the process.
What if residents across the sector have a similar experience? Whether it’s repairs, asset management or finance, we can’t expect residents to be an expert in every subject, and therefore we can’t expect residents to effectively hold their landlords to account without greater support.
“If there’s too much of a skills gap, we risk making it difficult for residents to be heard”
This is a problem that the sector needs to address. For me, I continued my studies at The Phoenix Academy and I’m now completing CIH Level 5. This has ultimately given me the skills and confidence to stand as Phoenix’s fifth tenant chair and to contribute to discussions in which I otherwise wouldn’t have felt qualified.
I’m not suggesting that all residents want to join boards or committees, but at a basic level, my studies enabled me to meaningfully give feedback on the services I receive. If there’s too much of a skills gap, we risk making it difficult for residents to be heard.
But if we address that gap, landlords can benefit from better scrutiny and, in some cases, it may lead to more resident representation on committees and boards.
Knowledge-sharing doesn’t have to involve formal qualifications. Landlords need to think about the information they provide to support residents to engage, as well as how accessible that information is.
Each year at Phoenix we hold ‘Chat & Chips’ events where residents join us to learn about different service areas and provide feedback. It’s important that the conversations are jargon-free and staff are clear about what they mean and what they’re asking for. Residents get free fish and chips as a thank you for sharing their views and leave with an increased understanding of what Phoenix is doing in their area.
We often speak in the sector about barriers to engagement, but landlords need to remain visible and meet residents where they are. For some, this may be speaking about fire and building safety processes over fish and chips. For others, this may be in a physical or virtual classroom.
“We know there’s a lot on the horizon for landlords when it comes to resident engagement and the truth is, we can’t expect all residents to contribute to everything”
There’s also the issue of transparency. We know there’s a lot on the horizon for landlords when it comes to resident engagement and the truth is, we can’t expect all residents to contribute to everything. We need to be honest about the opportunities we’re offering, the training available and the level of commitment needed.
At Phoenix, we offer tailored training to residents who are interested in joining the board or our committees. New resident board and committee members then go through a detailed induction process so that everything is laid out at the very start. Residents aren’t going to feel empowered to contribute to conversations if they’re met with surprises and unrealistic expectations.
Phoenix’s overall tenant satisfaction currently stands at 79%, and 74% of our residents tell us that Phoenix listens and acts upon their views – strong figures for a London landlord. I believe knowledge-sharing played a role, both formally through The Phoenix Academy and informally through our community events.
We can talk about the importance of resident engagement and what we want to get out of it, but none of this matters if we don’t create pathways that develop residents’ skills. So, my question is, if you’re looking to involve residents in areas that require specialist housing knowledge, how are you supporting residents to join that discussion?
We’re witnessing a long-overdue shift from resident involvement as an afterthought to resident involvement as a necessity. We need to get that shift right.
Gavin Wallen, chair, Phoenix Community Housing
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