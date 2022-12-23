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‘You worry you’re going to lose your home’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

Sponsored23.12.22by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

Claire Kirby’s grandchildren often stay at her house to keep warm. In this video, the Sovereign resident tells Inside Housing about her concerns over rising energy costs

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Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IHClaire Kirby’s grandchildren often come over to stay at her house to keep warm. In this film, the @sovereignha resident tells @insidehousing about her concerns over rising energy costs #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHClaire Kirby grew up in the 1980s and remembers the strikes, but says it wasn’t as bad as the “sky-high” prices now and she worries about paying her bills. Watch the video to hear her story #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHWhat does fuel poverty feel like? @sovereignha resident Claire Kirby tells @insidehousing her story as part of our #FuelPovertyVoice campaign with @Aico_Limited (sponsored)

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Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.

Read more

‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
Fuel poverty crisis: what are social landlords doing to support residents and prepare for winter?Fuel poverty crisis: what are social landlords doing to support residents and prepare for winter?

In the above video we hear from Claire Kirby, a Sovereign resident who is currently receiving Universal Credit. She pays her energy bills by direct debit but her daughters, who live locally, have prepayment meters and often cannot afford to use them, so they bring Claire’s grandchildren to her house to keep warm.

As part of the campaign, she talks about her concerns over rising prices and what might happen if the family can no longer afford them.

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Sponsored by Aico
ALMOAsset managementCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyGive Fuel Poverty a Voice CampaignHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorSponsored contentTenant
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