‘You worry you’re going to lose your home’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

What does fuel poverty feel like? @sovereignha resident Claire Kirby tells @insidehousing her story as part of our #FuelPovertyVoice campaign with @Aico_Limited (sponsored)

Claire Kirby grew up in the 1980s and remembers the strikes, but says it wasn’t as bad as the “sky-high” prices now and she worries about paying her bills. Watch the video to hear her story #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Claire Kirby’s grandchildren often come over to stay at her house to keep warm. In this film, the @sovereignha resident tells @insidehousing about her concerns over rising energy costs #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.

In the above video we hear from Claire Kirby, a Sovereign resident who is currently receiving Universal Credit. She pays her energy bills by direct debit but her daughters, who live locally, have prepayment meters and often cannot afford to use them, so they bring Claire’s grandchildren to her house to keep warm.

As part of the campaign, she talks about her concerns over rising prices and what might happen if the family can no longer afford them.