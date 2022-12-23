‘You worry you’re going to lose your home’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

Claire Kirby’s grandchildren often stay at her house to keep warm. In this video, the Sovereign resident tells Inside Housing about her concerns over rising energy costs
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Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.
In the above video we hear from Claire Kirby, a Sovereign resident who is currently receiving Universal Credit. She pays her energy bills by direct debit but her daughters, who live locally, have prepayment meters and often cannot afford to use them, so they bring Claire’s grandchildren to her house to keep warm.
As part of the campaign, she talks about her concerns over rising prices and what might happen if the family can no longer afford them.
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