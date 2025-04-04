Young people in supported housing deserve better – here’s how we can fix it

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Living conditions for young people in supported housing need to improve urgently. Paul O’Rourke, managing director of Next Stage Youth Development (NSYD), a social care and supported housing provider, explores the innovations needed to drive this change
Too many young people in supported housing are living in poor conditions, battling issues like damp and mould that put their health at risk. The English Housing Survey reports that 177,000 social homes suffer from these problems.
At Next Stage Youth Development, I see first-hand how unsafe housing – from design flaws to neglected maintenance – directly affects young people who are already facing challenges with education, family circumstances and their future prospects.
If we want to raise the standard of supported housing, we must embrace innovative solutions. Infrared wallpaper, smart-home technology and AI-driven support aren’t just modern upgrades, they are essential tools for creating safe, sustainable homes for vulnerable young residents.
The tragic case behind Awaab’s Law was a wake-up call for local authorities to invest more in quality social housing and improve living standards to prevent life-threatening health risks, like those linked to mould exposure.
The same level of accountability and investment should be applied to supported housing.
One revolutionary solution is NexGen’s infrared thermal wallpaper, a highly effective, cutting-edge anti-mould technology. It is designed to regulate wall temperature to prevent condensation and stop moisture from penetrating surfaces, eliminating the conditions that allow mould to thrive.
“The tragic case behind Awaab’s Law was a wake-up call for local authorities to invest more in quality social housing and improve living standards to prevent life-threatening health risks”
Implementing this simple, but transformative, innovation across supported housing could be a long-term sustainable solution, dramatically improving living conditions and ensuring young people are not forced to live in damp, hazardous environments that impact their health and well-being.
For young people in supported housing, having a mould-free home is more than just a health benefit. It provides peace of mind and allows them to focus on their well-being, education and future, instead.
Young people in supported housing need a sense of security and stability. Investing in smart-home technology and AI-driven solutions can create safer, more independent living environments, benefitting both young residents and social care staff.
Smart locks and keyless entry systems give residents greater control over their own spaces while improving overall security. Motion sensors and remote monitoring allow staff to ensure safety without unnecessary intrusions, helping to maintain a sense of independence for the young people living there.
AI-powered predictive maintenance can detect issues such as heating failures or leaks before they escalate, preventing crises and reducing emergency repair costs.
“For young people in supported housing, having a mould-free home is more than just a health benefit. It provides peace of mind and allows them to focus on their well-being, education and future, instead”
For social care staff, these innovations reduce administrative burdens, allowing them to focus on delivering personalised, high-quality support.
By embracing new technology, we can create modern, efficient and truly supportive living environments for young people in need.
While technology is crucial, it must be balanced with genuine human care and emotional support. Young people in supported housing need more than just a place to live. They need an environment that fosters growth and independence.
At a minimum, supported housing should provide reliable Wi-Fi to enable access to education, job opportunities and essential services. A fully equipped kitchen is equally important, as it helps residents develop essential life skills.
Living spaces must be designed to encourage both privacy and social interaction, with communal areas where young people can engage with others, build friendships and develop confidence.
The need for change in supported housing is clear. Young people in these environments deserve more than just a roof over their heads. They deserve spaces that are designed to be safe, secure and supportive.
By combining cutting-edge solutions like infrared thermal wallpaper, smart technology and AI-powered systems with compassionate, hands-on support, we can set a new standard for supported housing. It’s not just about fixing what’s broken – it’s about reimagining supported housing as a place where young people can not only live, but truly thrive.
The future of supported housing should be built on innovation, but powered by care.
Paul O’Rourke, managing director, Next Stage Youth Development
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