Young people in supported housing deserve better – here’s how we can fix it

Smart homes and AI: the future of supported housing

Young people in supported housing need a sense of security and stability. Investing in smart-home technology and AI-driven solutions can create safer, more independent living environments, benefitting both young residents and social care staff.

Smart locks and keyless entry systems give residents greater control over their own spaces while improving overall security. Motion sensors and remote monitoring allow staff to ensure safety without unnecessary intrusions, helping to maintain a sense of independence for the young people living there.

AI-powered predictive maintenance can detect issues such as heating failures or leaks before they escalate, preventing crises and reducing emergency repair costs.

“For young people in supported housing, having a mould-free home is more than just a health benefit. It provides peace of mind and allows them to focus on their well-being, education and future, instead”

For social care staff, these innovations reduce administrative burdens, allowing them to focus on delivering personalised, high-quality support.

By embracing new technology, we can create modern, efficient and truly supportive living environments for young people in need.

Balancing innovation and compassionate care

While technology is crucial, it must be balanced with genuine human care and emotional support. Young people in supported housing need more than just a place to live. They need an environment that fosters growth and independence.

At a minimum, supported housing should provide reliable Wi-Fi to enable access to education, job opportunities and essential services. A fully equipped kitchen is equally important, as it helps residents develop essential life skills.

Living spaces must be designed to encourage both privacy and social interaction, with communal areas where young people can engage with others, build friendships and develop confidence.

A new standard for supported housing

The need for change in supported housing is clear. Young people in these environments deserve more than just a roof over their heads. They deserve spaces that are designed to be safe, secure and supportive.

By combining cutting-edge solutions like infrared thermal wallpaper, smart technology and AI-powered systems with compassionate, hands-on support, we can set a new standard for supported housing. It’s not just about fixing what’s broken – it’s about reimagining supported housing as a place where young people can not only live, but truly thrive.

The future of supported housing should be built on innovation, but powered by care.

Paul O’Rourke, managing director, Next Stage Youth Development