Your Housing Group announces retirement of chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The chair of the board of Your Housing Group (YHG) has retired with immediate effect.
Mike Gaskell revealed his decision at the end of last week as he focuses on recovering from a period of ill health.
YHG described Mr Gaskell as “an outstanding leader and advocate for the housing sector throughout his long and distinguished career”. The large landlord is “deeply grateful for [Mr Gaskell’s] service and commitment to YHG”.
Since joining as chair in 2023, Mr Gaskell oversaw YHG’s return to the highest governance rating of G1, reflecting strong leadership and a robust governance framework.
YHG said Mr Gaskell had also “played a pivotal role in mentoring our senior leadership team, helping to shape the strategic direction of the organisation and ensuring we remain focused on delivering for our residents and communities”.
His wider career in the sector has included chairing the founding board of Trafford Housing Trust, a role he described at the time as “just about the best thing I’ve ever done”.
This was followed by his appointment as chair of Leeds & Yorkshire Housing Association, alongside further board positions at Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wakefield and District Housing, before joining YHG.
Jacque Allen, chief executive of YHG, said: “Mike’s leadership, expertise and wise counsel have been invaluable.
“His distinguished career and unwavering commitment to improving lives through housing are legacies he can be incredibly proud of.
“On behalf of everyone here at YHG and everyone who cares about making sure more people have a safe place to call home, I want to thank Mike for his dedicated service and wish him the very best for the future.”
Mr Gaskell’s departure will trigger the group’s succession planning, which will see the current vice-chair, Bev Messinger, step up as interim chair while YHG undertakes a recruitment process in the new year to find a permanent replacement.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Housing Moves newsletter, a monthly round-up of senior appointments in the housing sector from across the UK.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories