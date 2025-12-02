Your Housing Group announces retirement of chair

Mike Gaskell revealed his decision at the end of last week as he focuses on recovering from a period of ill health.

YHG described Mr Gaskell as “an outstanding leader and advocate for the housing sector throughout his long and distinguished career”. The large landlord is “deeply grateful for [Mr Gaskell’s] service and commitment to YHG”.

Since joining as chair in 2023, Mr Gaskell oversaw YHG’s return to the highest governance rating of G1, reflecting strong leadership and a robust governance framework.