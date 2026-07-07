Your Housing Group completes transfer of 600 homes to larger landlord’s supported housing arm

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Your Housing Group (YHG) has completed the transfer of 600 homes to Sanctuary’s supported housing arm.
The homes, which are spread across five communities, will now be managed by Sanctuary Supported Living (SSL).
SSL currently delivers support, care, housing management and assistive technology across more than 770 services in England.
The transfer follows a period of detailed due diligence and consultation with YHG residents and colleagues, which the landlords said “received positive feedback”.
Sanctuary, which owns and manages around 125,000 homes, said the deal will “further strengthen its position in the older persons’ housing market”.
Craig Moule, group chief executive at Sanctuary, said: “This transfer is an important step in strengthening our retirement living services and reflects our continued focus on providing safe, high-quality homes for older people.
“We are pleased with the positive feedback from residents and colleagues throughout the consultation process and look forward to welcoming them fully into Sanctuary Supported Living.
“We remain committed to growing our services where it is right for our customers and the long-term sustainability of our homes.”
YHG manages more than 29,000 properties across the North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands.
Jacque Allen, chief executive of YHG, said: “We believe our residents will benefit from the wider services Sanctuary can offer in supported living.
“We would like to thank our residents and colleagues who have contributed to making this transfer a positive and smooth transition, and wish them all the best for the future.”
Inside Housing reported yesterday how Sanctuary continues to pursue the sale of its student accommodation portfolio, following reports last year that it had secured a buyer.
In its annual report for 2025-26, Sanctuary said its planned sale of some student assets is part of a strategy to find “creative ways to generate income” for investment in existing homes.
Last year, it was reported in Inside Housing Living that the 125,000-home landlord had agreed to sell a 5,500-bed student portfolio to Global Student Accommodation for £400m.
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