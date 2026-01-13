Zane’s Law is vital to fixing our broken contaminated land and waste system

In Surrey, on 8 February 2014, a child died a horrific but preventable death, during the first UK storms attributed to climate change by a UK prime minister.

In a speech at the House of Lords, the headmaster at seven-year-old Zane Gbangbola’s school referred to him as an eco-warrior, the founder of his school’s Environmental Committee who changed the lexicon of environmental discussion at the school. When interviewed, Zane said: “People think being green and sustainability is about looking after their garden, but it’s about looking after an even bigger garden.”

Zane was referring to the world. Aged just six, Zane had encouraged his school to stop sending up hundreds of helium balloons on Ascension Day and stop the waste of scarce minerals and materials.

Nicole and I, Zane’s parents, had not been informed that our Victorian home was next to a secret landfill. Floodwater ran through the landfill, and our home was infused with invisible, odourless hydrogen cyanide (HCN) gas. Zane died, while I went into cardiac arrest and was later diagnosed paraplegic due to hydrogen cyanide poisoning.

Little children should not go to bed, be poisoned and not wake up in the morning due to toxic gases in their home.