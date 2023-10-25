‘Zero chance’ of hitting 300,000 homes annual target without modular, argues TopHat chair

Giving evidence to peers on the Built Environment Committee this week, Carl Leaver argued that offsite firms could help hit the target as traditional construction firms struggle to find workers.

“I would go far as to say that without category one modular, there is absolutely zero chance of building 300,000 homes in this country,” he said.

“If you look at what’s happening in the employment universe of traditional construction, it is terrifying.”

He pointed to figures that suggested there are 400,000 fewer workers in UK construction since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

Modular firms have argued that workers it takes on in factories are often from outside the construction industry and can be trained up.

Mr Leaver was giving evidence as part of an inquiry on the future of modern methods of construction (MMC) in the wake of a number of high-profile failures, specifically among firms in the category one volumetric space.