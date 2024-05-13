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Housing Hires

Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign promotes the social housing sector as a place to work and supports people to find and develop careers with housing associations and councils.

Aims

  • Promote the sector as a place to work
  • Share best practice and ideas about how best to recruit and retain staff in social housing
  • Identify skills gaps and future skills needs in specific parts of the sector
  • Promote the next generation of talent in the sector and give them a platform and networking opportunities as part of our 40 Under 40 list
  • Support the Jobs Fair at Housing and Homes
  • Work with groups of housing providers to tailor our CPD content to meet your needs
  • Partner with Leadership 2025 to promote their work to develop Black, Asian and minority ethnic leadership in the sector
  • Support and help create a new leaders network and discussion group
  • Support and promote the Thinkhouse Early Career Researcher’s Prize
Inside Housing Jobs

Inside Housing has revamped and redesigned our jobs board, now offering entry-level positions alongside existing opportunities for all levels

Whether you are looking to work in the housing sector, or have a recruitment need, visit Inside Housing Jobs

Articles

Campaign backers

Olu Olanrewaju, chair, Leadership 2025 

“We welcome this initiative to promote the sector as a place to work and highlight efforts of landlords to attract and retain staff. For some time, we have been losing colleagues to other sectors, so while promoting the sector, we also need to work on initiatives to retain our talented workers, especially diverse staff. We look forward to working with Inside Housing and others to make this initiative a success.”

Martyn Shaw, deputy chief executive, WDH 

“Social housing is a sector full of opportunities. The sector makes a real, tangible difference to people and communities, which can’t be underestimated. We are proud to be nurturing the next generation of employees through initiatives like our T-level and graduate placements, and our Training for Employment programme.”

Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium

“We know people entering the workforce now really care about the purpose of prospective employers. Social housing can offer that in spades. In these challenging times, we need the best people to help us navigate them, so Housing Hires is a long-overdue initiative.”

Richard Hyde, founder of Thinkhouse, and chair of the editorial panel

“Thinkhouse was set up to help policymakers understand how to build more and better social houses. Living in good, safe and stable housing changes people’s life chances. To play a part in this wonderful sector is a privilege and we hope Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign spreads this message. Come and join us and help make a difference.”