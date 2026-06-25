3 top takeaways from our 2026 Biggest Builders survey
Insight25.06.267.00 AM by Eliza Parr
This week Inside Housing published our exclusive Biggest Builders list, revealing which housing associations built the most homes this year. Eliza Parr explains the top three main takeaways from this massive research project
Each year, Inside Housing asks more than 160 social landlords to share data on their housing delivery in order to map trends across the sector (illustration: Dan Woodger)
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