5 things we learned from the King’s Speech 2026

There was a surge in support for Reform and the Greens, as voters fled the two main parties and Labour lost control of councils it had held for decades. Nationalist parties Plaid Cymru and the SNP took control in the Senedd and Holyrood.

With the government reeling from local election losses that saw Labour losing nearly 1,500 councillors, more than 80 MPs have so far called on Sir Keir to resign.

It serves as an antiquated reminder of who is in charge and where power lies in the UK political system. The pomp and ceremony was even more bizarre than usual this year, given the rumours swirling of a potential leadership bid against prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The ancient custom begins with someone knocking at a door. Then, the door is slammed in their face.

With the government in freefall, King Charles rattled through 37 bills, some of which will bring in key changes for the sector.

Inside Housing has five key takeaways.

Third party bodies like Homes England will get powers under Remediation Bill

A ‘backstop’ will be introduced under the Remediation Bill to allow a third party such as Homes England to “step in and carry out remediation work themselves”.

The move will ensure “residents have a route to remediation even where the responsible party is determined to ignore their duty to keep residents safe”.

This will be backed by tough sanctions, including cost recovery and potential sale of responsible parties’ interest.

Construction product manufacturers will also be made to pay towards fixing unsafe cladding as part of the bill to speed up remediation work.

The legislation will aim to fix “longstanding gaps” in the law so that those who have paid for cladding work on buildings can chase product manufacturers for some of the cost, according to documents published after the speech.

Regulators will get powers to compel action and a legal duty to remediate will be introduced, with criminal prosecution for delays.

The bill will also set out in law how external wall assessments are carried out, ensuring a consistent approach to remediation work.

More protections for the sector’s social housing stock

A Social Housing Renewal Bill will aim to “reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and give providers greater regulatory certainty so that they can invest in new social and affordable homes with confidence”.

On protecting existing stock, a briefing document published alongside the speech reiterated the government’s commitment to Right to Buy reforms, including extending the eligibility requirement to 10 years.

It will also amend percentage discounts to better align with new maximum cash discounts, and exempt newly built social housing for 35 years.

The bill will also ensure that councils and other potential buyers are told before social homes are sold in an effort “to maximise opportunities to retain stock”.

For victims of domestic abuse, the bill will look to increase protections for those wanting to remain in their property away from their abuser, or move to suitable alternative accommodation.

The government also said previous legislation contained unnecessary bureaucracy and unused provisions “that would not have worked in the interests of tenants or providers”.

These include requirements for local authorities to sell high-value homes and grant flexible (fixed-term) tenancies, and the ability to charge higher rents for higher-income tenants.

These will be repealed and housing consents will be streamlined, further reducing bureaucracy for councils.

Delayed duty of candour proposals to be brought in under Hillsborough Law

The pledge for the Hillsborough Law will come in under the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, and will impose a duty of candour on public authorities and offices to act with candour, transparency and frankness.

Following a delay, the government revealed last year that these changes will extend to the Housing Ombudsman.