5 things we learned from the Renters’ Rights Act implementation roadmap

New quality standards to be introduced across the PRS during phase three

The third and final stage of implementation covers long-term measures in the Renters’ Rights Act.

For the first time, a DHS will be introduced to the private rented sector, ensuring minimum standards of housing quality.

The DHS has been in place in the social rented sector since 2001. A consultation that took place over the summer proposed bringing in a reformed standard for both the social and private sectors in either 2035 or 2037. Sector leaders have previously called on the government to bring this timeline forward.

The implementation roadmap did not confirm timelines for the DHS, stating that the government is considering consultation responses and will announce further details “as soon as possible”.

Despite the long-term deadline on this measure, the new roadmap encouraged private landlords to start works “earlier wherever feasible”.

The government has also already consulted on requiring all domestic privately rented properties in England and Wales to meet Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) or EPC C by 2030. Its response to this consultation will set out further details.

Awaab’s Law, which came into force for the social housing sector last month, will also be extended to the PRS as part of phase three. The government plans to consult on the details of this policy “in due course”. Currently, the law forces social landlords to respond to emergency repairs within 24 hours and investigate significant damp and mould within 10 working days of being notified.

Councils need to be “ready and resourced” to enforce measures

The government has said it is committed to ensuring councils are sufficiently prepared and resourced to carry out effective enforcement of the act’s requirements. This included publishing guidance providing “critical information” for enforcement officers to work in line with the legislation.

Councils in England will be legally responsible for overseeing new rights within the Renters’ Rights Act from 1 May 2026, when phase one begins. The government said local authorities will have “stronger” enforcement powers, including the ability to sanction tougher fines of up to £7,000 for breaches.

Regulations cementing new investigatory powers for councils will come into effect on 27 December 2025. These powers – including a stronger ability to inspect properties and access third-party data – will mean local authorities can “crack down on rogue landlords”.

When it comes to funding, the government has pledged £18.2m to local housing authorities during the current financial year to support their preparations. Allocation of this funding will be based on the number of PRS properties in each local area.

Following this, a round of “new burdens” funding will likely be confirmed in early 2026 to cover the next financial year.

Council officers will also be able to undertake training on enforcement, with housing charity Shelter to deliver a government-funded programme covering different aspects of the act.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government also worked with the Ministry of Justice and the HM Courts and Tribunal Service to secure funding to ensure courts and tribunals are sufficiently resourced to handle any additional workload generated by these reforms.

Imminent implementation of key changes welcomed by sector

In response to the roadmap, the sector has welcomed the government’s commitment to bring in key tenant rights within the next six months. But homelessness charities have highlighted that the private rented sector is only one part of the picture, with more funding needed for people currently in crisis.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said Section 21 evictions have “forced renters to live in fear of being turfed out” of their homes. “At last we know when this outdated and unfair law will be sent packing,” he added.

Mr Twomey continued: “This Renters’ Rights Act is the result of years of tireless campaigning from the renter movement, alongside the dedication and strength of ordinary renters. With change on the horizon, I hope that renters across England can rest a little easier tonight in recognition of what we have achieved together.”

Tom Darling, director of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, also welcomed the certainty around when no-fault evictions will be abolished. But he stressed the importance of implementing the remaining measures quickly.

He said: “It will be important that the government quickly implement the whole Renters’ Rights Act – including the private rented sector database and Awaab’s Law – so that renters can feel the full benefits of this once-in-a-generation upgrading of their rights as soon as possible.”

Shelter said publication of the roadmap last week was a day to celebrate that “change is on the way”.

However, chief executive Sarah Elliott said: “Renters must understand that their rights will not change today. The current system remains in place until the new rights come into force from [1] May 2026. Until then, we stand ready to support renters and help them understand the vital changes the act will introduce.”

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said the charity is “pleased to see the government moving quickly” by implementing “many important protections” within six months.

“Evictions from the private rented sector have long been one of the biggest causes of homelessness and this landmark legislation will play a vital role in helping get the country back on track to ending homelessness,” he added.

Ella Nuttall, policy and research manager at Centrepoint, said the legislation will “ultimately lead to fewer people facing homelessness”.

However, she added: “Ending homelessness would not be possible without private rented sector reform, so this is an important first step, but ensuring there is enough funding geared towards supporting those currently in crisis and a clear strategy from the centre remain vital parts of the puzzle.”

Similarly, Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s, said the PRS is “an important part of the housing system for people moving on from homelessness”.

She continued: “The Renters’ Rights Act is one important part of the picture, and we look forward to the publication of the government’s homelessness strategy to provide the overarching framework, direction and focus for national and local government and charities like St Mungo’s.”