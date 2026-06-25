A ramble with Greg Reed, Places for People’s chief executive

“We can either stop, pull back... or actually you could go and know that you’re gonna have to hold that cost for a little while,” he says.

“It takes a long time to get these [development] teams together that know what they’re doing... to get the people who are really wanting to change society, so you can’t just turn it off and get rid of them. You’ve got to keep going.”

And commitment to social purpose means that sometimes the financials won’t always stack up. Take the example of PfP’s 170 homes on the Isle of Wight, which Mr Reed says are “difficult” because of ferry access by tradespeople.

“If you were just using the commercial side of your brain, you wouldn’t have invested as much as we have, you’d have found a way to get rid of it. But we would never do that unless there’s a safe alternative.”

In a similar vein, PfP agreed last year to partner with Orkney Islands Council on delivering 500 new homes. Maybe it’s not the best decision on a purely financial basis, but “the local authority just was such a good partner, and to build that many houses, they needed someone big”.

Or, closer to home, there is the Engine Yard regeneration in Edinburgh, which has 386 homes. “That’s a really good example of patient capital doing regeneration. A typical developer couldn’t, or wouldn’t, do that. Because we don’t have a shareholder, we can focus on the things that have the most social value.”

‘We want to do better’

But the focus on growth doesn’t mean Mr Reed is content. Last year PfP received a C1 rating from the Regulator of Social Housing, but “that’s not an ‘everything’s perfect’ kind of rating, it’s a ‘you’re heading in the right direction’”.

The 2024-25 tenant satisfaction measures, meanwhile, saw PfP earn a 58% in overall satisfaction (up from 57%) and 64% in satisfaction for affordable renters (up from 58%).

These numbers are similar to those of other large social landlords, though variation in collection methods make them difficult to compare.

“This might be slightly controversial, but what I would want is for the regulator to start doing the survey themselves, for everybody,” he says, rather than the current set-up where landlords conduct the surveys themselves using a variety of methods.

“Because there’s a lot of gamesmanship by some people – do they get just enough to be statistically valid, or do [they] really want to know what’s going on, and dig deep?”

Instead, Mr Reed is focused on his own organisation’s scores, and on getting feedback through online surveys, even though this method tends to give lower results than phone or face-to-face surveys do.

“Everyone’s sort of whipped into a sad frenzy right now, or worried about something, and so I think that definitely impacts our customers and how they feel, just generally, about us”

“We’ve really pushed on the digital because we want to really know,” he says. “We’re not happy with the scores, and we haven’t been happy any year. We want our customers to like us, and we want to do better.”

But he is also aware that some of the answers to the satisfaction surveys go beyond just the resident’s perception of their landlord.

“There’s one question on there, ‘is my home safe?’, and it’s nothing to do with the house. When you ask the customer later, it’s all to do with society.”

With rising political tensions around the country, it’s not surprising that people are feeling scared and anxious. “Everyone’s sort of whipped into a sad frenzy right now, or worried about something, and so I think that definitely impacts our customers and how they feel, just generally, about us,” Mr Reed says.

The chief executive is not harbouring any illusions that the Ramblers partnership will solve all of that, but it’s just one step towards developing the communities PfP is a part of.

“It’s not good enough for us to just say, ‘Well, we’ve provided a good house, and we’ve done everything we’re supposed to do’. We actually want to have a relationship.”