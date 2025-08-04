Building Safety Round-Up: August 2025

L&Q settled a claim against the contractor Bouygues UK, in a dispute over a building where it alleged a company acquired by the contractor had installed flammable cladding.

Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures UK (CROSS-UK), a source for construction professionals to raise anonymous concerns, has been named the official voluntary reporting system for structural and fire safety until at least 2028. Voluntary occurrence reporting is a means for reporting incidents, such as near misses, which are not covered by mandatory reporting regimes. Establishing a system for the UK is part of the response to the Grenfell Inquiry. CROSS-UK was appointed to run it until 2028 by the Health and Safety Executive following a competitive tender.

Construction product Sentrin FRI Plywood has been recalled from the market after doubts emerged about its fire performance. The Office for Product Safety and Standards said the product does not have a compliant declaration of performance or evidence of initial type testing to verify the reaction to fire performance.

The government’s plan to debar certain companies involved in the Grenfell Tower fire from public contracts has been paused. It said its investigation risked compromising the ongoing police probe into the blaze.

The government’s new panel on reforming building control published its “problem statement”, which attempts to clarify the problem it will seek to solve. The panel said it would consider whether the commercial building control model produces the right incentives, as well as explore serious concerns about capacity within local authorities. The Building Control Independent Panel has launched a call for evidence.

A construction firm was fined £165,000 for “blatant disregard” for fire precautions when converting a warehouse in Preston into flats in May 2023. The fine was served by the Health and Safety Executive, after the local fire service issued a prohibition notice ordering residents out of the building.