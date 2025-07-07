Building Safety Round-Up: July 2025

Philip White, chief inspector of building safety, discusses the ways to meet the requirements of the regulator’s Gateway process in these new videos.

The BSR has also published guidance for local authorities on how their staff can support its multi-disciplinary teams.

A consultation on reform to the building control regime for higher-risk buildings in Wales closed on 25 May. Building control is a devolved matter, and the Welsh government is seeking views on similar changes to those implemented in England over the past three years.

Government guidance on defining higher-risk buildings in England was amended to include a First-Tier Tribunal decision which held that roof gardens are not a storey.

A consultation on a revised version of PAS 9980, the guidance which sets out methodology for risk-assessing an external wall, closed on 6 June. It was run by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and sponsored by the government.

The HSE released a report looking into the effectiveness of regulations on preventing falls from windows – something which has been tragically relevant in the social housing sector in recent years. The review concluded that the height of window guards is crucial – with 1.1 metre guards “protective against tipping risks for practically the entire adult British population”, while an 80cm guard “is protective for less than 1% of the adult population”. You can read the full report here (see graphic below).

The BSR also updated its charging scheme for the new financial year, with increases imposed to take account of inflation.

A new advisory note for those preparing for building control applications for higher-risk buildings has been published by the Construction Leadership Council, amid widespread struggles with the new Gateway process.