Burnham has promised to turbo-charge council housebuilding – here’s what local authorities say they need to make it happen

A new inquiry by a group of MPs is examining the problems preventing councils from building social rent homes at scale, and asked the sector for practical solutions. Eliza Parr rounds up the key points #UKhousing

As luck would have it, a group of MPs has set out to find some solutions. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Council and Social Housing recently ran a call for evidence with the sector on how to overcome barriers to delivering council homes in England. It closed at the end of July, and the APPG will later share a final report with the government.

So what levers can this new government pull to make good on its promise?

In fact, Mr Burnham has pledged to oversee the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period. This is no small feat. In the 1950s, at their peak, local authorities in England were building over 150,000 homes a year. Over the past five years, according to government figures, they built an average of just 5,500 per year.

Two weeks into the new job, Andy Burnham has already set out to tackle some very stubborn problems. Alongside fixing social care and ending rough sleeping, the prime minister’s to-do list includes a once-in-a-generation boost to council housebuilding.

Respondents included the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the Local Government Association (LGA), the National Housing Federation (NHF), the Association of Directors of Housing (ADoH) and the Labour Campaign Group for Council Housing.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these sector leaders are all singing from the same hymn sheet. Bolstering council finances is the number one priority, but they also point to the risks around local government reorganisation (LGR), increasing regulatory burdens and workforce constraints.

Here, Inside Housing rounds up the sector’s key demands to unlock council housebuilding.

HRA pressures and low-cost finance

Sector bodies all tell a similar story when it comes to council finances holding back development potential.

CIH says local authorities’ resources and capacity have been reduced over time “to desperate levels”. The ADoH, a membership body of senior housing leaders in more than 95 English councils, says the most significant challenge is the financial sustainability of Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs).

According to a survey by the LGA, 44% of councils reported in 2024 that HRA pressures will impact the amount they can invest in building new homes, while 39% said they feel unable to maintain existing stock.

This reported pressure is borne out by the numbers. HRA debt has risen to approximately £31.8bn, according to Shelter, which significantly inhibits councils’ ability to invest in both existing and new homes.

Beyond HRAs, the LGA also highlights wider financial pressures, with 29 councils requiring Exceptional Financial Support to set up a balanced general fund in 2025-26, up from 18 in the previous year. A significant proportion of general fund budgets is being spent on temporary accommodation due to the lack of sufficient social homes.

So what could Mr Burnham do to address this cycle? First, sector leaders want to see historic debt reduced. CIH says solving the debt problem “would remove the biggest obstacle to councils building new homes”. The membership body cites Shelter’s recent research which found that every £1bn of debt written off could help deliver 8,900 new social rent homes.

If not a direct debt write-off, the ADoH wants councils to have access to low-interest loans. Respondents to the call for evidence point out that housing associations will soon be able to access £2.5bn of loans at 0.1% to help make development viable. The LGA says that councils should be permitted access to this scheme, or that the preferential borrowing rates through the Public Works Loans Board – a UK government lending facility – should be brought in line.

CIH and the ADoH also suggest a more fundamental review of the HRA settlement. “There is a case for reviewing the status of councils’ HRAs and how they can become more robust and independent, making them completely separate accounts,” CIH says.

A history of rent policy changes has also compounded pressure on council finances, sector leaders point out. A 10-year rent settlement at Consumer Price Index plus 1% and a decision on rent convergence were welcome announcements over the past year, providing much-needed certainty for social landlords.

But the LGA and ADoH both want to see the government implement convergence of £2 per week immediately from April 2027, rather than pursuing its phased approach.

Competing priorities

In order to alleviate pressures on HRAs – the income for which is fixed from social housing rents – the LGA also calls for amending the New Burdens Doctrine, a policy aimed at ensuring the costs of new duties for councils are fully assessed and funded by central government.

And there is no shortage of new burdens on council housing departments. Sector leaders highlight the web of legislative and regulatory requirements councils now face – Awaab’s Law, the Decent Homes Standard and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.