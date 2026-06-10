Clarion’s development chief talks housebuilding ambitions, SAHP bids and why housing associations make perfect master developers

Given the widely publicised difficulties in the market, particularly in London , we also want his thoughts about what more national and local government, funders and providers can do to make schemes stack up. Might Clarion, for example, be one of those tempted to sell existing homes to a for-profit provider to free up capacity for delivery?

At such a pivotal time, we want to chat to Mr Cook about whether Clarion is actually in a position to dramatically up its numbers – and his vision for the role of housing associations as master developers.

Clarion has historically been a development machine, but Mr Cook is keen for it, and other big housing associations, to be viewed increasingly not just as builders or managers but as master developers and “vehicles for delivering the next generation of large-scale communities”.

“We’re chomping at the bit,” Mr Cook says, clearly eager to get on with things.

If that’s the story to date, Inside Housing meets with Mr Cook as the page is about to turn on the next chapter. The government’s mantra is ‘build, baby, build’ , setting a challenge for even the most ambitious developers to deliver many more homes. With bids now in for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Homes England, the moment of truth looms.

Since he joined Clarion in 2019 as its chief development officer, the 125,000-home housing giant has delivered almost 12,000 affordable homes. In a decade marked by global and political turbulence, Clarion’s reliable delivery has put it consistently near the top of Inside Housing’s annual Biggest Builders survey (L&Q and Places for People are the only housing associations that have built more since 2020).

Richard Cook has built more affordable homes than pretty much anyone in the UK in the 2020s.

We’ll start with those SAHP bids. While Mr Cook cannot talk about specifics while Clarion is still going through the system, he is bullish about its chances of building many more homes. In 2024-25 it completed 1,727 homes, according to our last Biggest Builders survey. The survey for 2026 will be published in late June.

“About 3,000 homes per annum is around about our financial capacity now,” he says. “Our starts this year were just over 2,000, which is the most we’ve had since our merger in 2015... so, we’re going in the right direction and we’re on track with our pipeline [so that] in about three to four years’ time, we’ll be delivering 3,000 homes.”

This would be at the higher end of historic delivery in the sector, and would leave Clarion “up there in the top two or three” developing housing associations over the next few years, Mr Cook thinks.

Our conversation takes place at an interesting time for social landlords with housebuilding ambitions. A couple of days before we speak, it emerged that both Homes England and the GLA have asked providers to re-profile their bids for the SAHP because of the programme being heavily oversubscribed, particularly due to bidders putting a strong focus on the early years of the programme.

As Mr Cook puts it, “The sector was asked to put ambitious bids in, which it has.”

Behind the scenes, some in the sector have voiced concern at the push for them to re-profile. Mr Cook is more sanguine, but he hints that the challenge is now back with government.

“I can build more homes in the regions [than in London] for the same amount of capital, and we are capital-constrained”

“When you’ve got an ambition, you have got to match it,” he says. “Fair play to the sector. I think the sector has done what it was asked to do. Now it has got to be matched. So, it will be interesting over the summer how much of our ambition gets fulfilled. But we’ve got a programme we are chomping at the bit to get on with.”

While Mr Cook cannot talk in detail, he does confirm that Clarion has put in “an ambitious bid” for the ‘strategic partnership plus’ (SP+) route, available for larger-scale delivery. SP+ partners must commit to building at least 4,000 homes by 31 March 2036, including 1,000 homes to be completed by 31 March 2029.

“We’ve got the pipeline,” he says. “We can press the button as soon as the contract comes along.”

Given that Homes England and the GLA had invited providers to re-profile or resubmit their bids, is this something Clarion has done?

“I won’t say if I’m re-profiling or not,” Mr Cook says. “But what we have got is a track record of delivery and I think that is really, really important.

“And I hope when they are assessing the value for money in the bids, track record and delivery counts for a lot, because that is what it is all about. One thing we can stand behind [on development], our board has stood behind the business through hard times, our chief executive and the chief financial officer, we’ve all done what we said we are going to do on the tin.”