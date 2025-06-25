Dispatches from Housing 2025: day one

Some housing providers expressed feeling regulatory overload. However, the Regulator of Social Housing’s director of strategy put it to them that this is because they are realising “how much catching up” they have to do in order to comply.

Will Perry told delegates that when landlords feel overloaded, they have reached the point at which they discover what they have to do to get themselves to the place where they should be.

“The regulatory standards are a minimum; they’re not an aspiration,” Mr Perry said.

Plus, the English regulator expects to see “how things are day to day”, as opposed to changes carried out in preparation for an inspection.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway (above) called the Spending Review a “golden opportunity” for the housing sector, but warned that landlords must make sure current tenants see the benefits.

Speaking with senior sector figures on a range of topics, including learning from complaints, Mr Blakeway said the 10-year rent settlement and £39bn AHP are an opportunity for the sector “to really think about its future and shape its future”.

“That’s a great opportunity. Within that, it’s important that existing residents are taken on that journey and that existing residents experience improvements,” he said.

“A lot of that still comes back to some things which are fundamental, around culture and behaviours, as well as processes, systems and, obviously, resources.”

Other areas for regulatory concern were the roll-out of Awaab’s Law and the Decent Homes Standard.

One panel discussed how transitioning to the standard could be impacted by supply chains that are not there yet, as well as not receiving enough feedback from residents on what they want from the new rules.

Branwen Evans, group director of sustainability and policy at Places for People, highlighted how the transition to implementing the Decent Homes Standard was “very expansive”, with “a lot to do” instantly.

It needs to be supported by a supply chain, which is currently “not there”, and tenants need to be engaged further to understand what they want so the money could be allocated there, she said.

For Awaab’s Law, social landlords are preparing for new strict time limits on investigating and repairing damp and mould. This is set to be brought in October this year under a law named for two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died after being exposed to mould in his home.

One landlord pointed out that complying with the legislation will provide a huge challenge over the next three years, as all the hazards come online. This is because the association would be looking at sending out 50,000 reports a year to customers within 48 hours of the inspection taking place.