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If Reform were to be elected, leader Nigel Farage has said all “foreign nationals” in social housing would have three months to leave, or risk deportation. Is this legal? Is it possible? And what would be the potential impact on housing providers and homelessness services? Grainne Cuffe reports
In June, Reform leader Nigel Farage wrote on his Substack that, if elected, his party would ban “foreign nationals” from accessing welfare, including social housing.
That ban would apply to anyone already in social housing, and those who become ineligible would have three months to find alternative accommodation or lose their right to remain and be “liable for deportation”.
Mr Farage’s comments were immediately condemned by the housing sector. Shelter boss Sarah Elliott said in a statement that they were “racist and morally wrong”, and distracting “from the real cause of the housing emergency, which is the decades-long failure to build enough genuinely affordable social homes”.
Although Mr Farage is no longer an MP after stepping down following continued scrutiny of his financial affairs, he is likely to return to the Commons after a by-election scheduled for 13 August. Reform has also been polling ahead of Labour, although that gap closed with Andy Burnham taking over as prime minister.
But could Mr Farage’s words turn to action? Inside Housing looks at the feasibility of enacting such a policy, where it would leave social landlords, and whether it would result in – as Mr Farage claims – more social homes going to veterans and long-term local residents.
Reform says the aim of its policy is to free up social homes to give to local people and veterans, but it is not possible to know exactly how many people would be evicted and potentially deported.
Migration status must be considered for working out eligibility for social housing, but there is no central database continually tracking it. The closest is government data showing that there were 431,000 households whose lead tenant was a non-UK national living in social housing in England in 2023-24.
At the same time there were 17,000 to 22,500 households living in social homes in Scotland where the lead tenant was born outside the UK, representing about 4% of the total. In Wales, the figure is between 11,000 (5%) and 15,500 (7%). Just because someone was born outside the UK does not mean they are not a British national.
On his Substack, Mr Farage wrote that almost 15,000 new social tenancies in England since 2020 went to people who came to Britain as refugees. This is true, but it represents just over 1% of the total new social tenancies in the country – 1.23 million in five years.
Only around 10% of new social tenancies in England are allocated to non-UK nationals per year. The vast majority of foreign nationals in the UK are unlikely to now or ever have been refugees.
At the time of the 2021 census, 9.7% of the overall population identified themselves not as British nationals. The majority were Polish, followed by Romanian, Italian and Irish people.
“This proposed policy is not new in principle, save for the provisions relating to foreign nationals... But the intention is clearly to limit allocation discretion of local authorities”
Another issue is who exactly falls under the ‘foreign national’ cohort – Reform’s definition is anyone who is not a British citizen.
But Tim Baldwin, a barrister specialising in social welfare, housing, mental health and public law at Garden Court Chambers and co-chair of the Housing Law Practitioners’ Association, says even defining a British citizen is “incredibly complicated”, given the need to consider British nationals who live abroad and also Irish citizens in the CTA.
“There’s a whole complex scheme defining who is a British citizen,” Mr Baldwin says. “You have to identify who has what particular leave and under what particular provision that created your eligibility for social housing.”
This would require “quite an investment by housing providers to identify such persons”, he adds.
On his Substack, Mr Farage wrote that housing priority would be given to veterans and long-term local residents, with exceptions only for certain groups, including domestic abuse survivors and care leavers.
Samantha Grix, a partner at law firm Devonshires, notes that domestic abuse survivors are already prioritised in current legislation. The Labour government also exempted care leavers and veterans from the local connection test in 2024, while “reasonable preference requirements usually see long-term local residents prioritised”, as well as care leavers.
“Therefore, this proposed policy is not new in principle, save for the provisions relating to foreign nationals,” Ms Grix says. “But the intention is clearly to limit allocation discretion of local authorities, which was extended by the Localism Act 2011.”
Mr Baldwin says it “just feels like nothing has really been thought through” on the policy, pointing to a lack of “analysis of consequences, costing or impact” on local authorities or housing providers, and “no evidence of consideration or consultation with devolved governments”.
He says: “Most local authorities have so-called qualification criteria. So, for example, if you’re a former asylum seeker in a particular area, you’re unlikely to qualify for social housing because usually you’d have to be in that area for five years.
“And few people qualify for social housing through homelessness legislation because most people go into the private sector as part of homelessness assistance. So it’s unclear what this policy is designed to do.”
Housing is devolved in the UK, but immigration policy and welfare are not. In England this legislation and policy lies with the Westminster government, but this is not so in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Mr Baldwin says: “You’re talking about effectively a form of immigration policy, enforcing it via access to social housing entitlement policy.
“You would have to undo aspects of devolution to say that this is no longer a devolved housing and homelessness issue, and continued access or entitlement to social housing is no longer a devolved function of these different countries. So you’re going to get resistance there from devolved governments.”
A Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing that the plans come under welfare, which is mostly reserved and controlled by Westminster, “but implementation would reflect the existing devolution settlement”.
When Inside Housing asked Reform exactly what laws it would change, a spokesperson said it would change the law “using primary legislation” but did not provide any further detail.
Mr Baldwin explains that legislation such as the Housing Act 1985 and the Housing Act 1988 would have to be changed to introduce a ground for possession involving local authorities and residential social landlords such as housing associations. Only then would social landlords be legally able to start eviction proceedings with existing tenants.
“In order to do all of this, you would probably have to repeal a large amount of human rights legislation [and] equality legislation and re-negotiate the withdrawal agreement with the EU,” Mr Baldwin says.
Mr Baldwin questions how far back the ban will retrospectively cover, “as this could cause intense disruption to established employment, education and family life”. The Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing it would cover everyone living in social housing.
Mr Farage wrote on Substack that “foreign nationals who are unable to relocate to private rented accommodation after a three-month grace period will lose their right to remain and be liable for deportation under Operation Restoring Justice”.
However, when asked by Inside Housing whether the children of people who come under the ineligible bracket would be deported, the Reform spokesperson said: “Our focus is on deporting single, military-age, unvetted foreign men who are in the country illegally. The British children of foreign national parents will retain proportional entitlement to welfare.”
It is unclear what Reform plans to do with the people who are evicted but are not “unvetted foreign men”.
Added to this, someone illegally in the UK would not be eligible for social housing, and not all foreign nationals in social housing are refugees.
When Inside Housing put concerns around increased homelessness to the party, a spokesperson repeated Mr Farage’s comments about evicted tenants being liable for deportation.
Deportation is far from a simple issue, Mr Baldwin makes clear. “You are talking about deporting people who are lawfully present in the UK, either back to places that they’ve fled from or other countries who may no longer accept them. [That] would be incredibly difficult with EEA nationals with pre-settled status.
“It’s very difficult to see how you could do anything like this retrospectively. You may be able to do it prospectively in terms of changing the legislation, but it would be complex in respect of international obligations and devolved legislation in terms of eligibility for access to social housing.”
If the policy did go ahead, would there be legal opposition? “If you’re relying on the courts – the county courts, for example, in terms of possession proceedings – to effectively try and enforce possession orders and linking it to some sort of deportation regime, then yes,” Mr Baldwin says.
Dorota Pawlowski, partner at law firm Trowers & Hamlins, says that enforcing a “strict three-month grace period” on foreign nationals “would force providers to accelerate tenancy terminations, risking protracted legal battles over human rights and unlawful eviction claims – but no doubt all of the laws in this respect would also be overhauled”.
And would social landlords be willing to go along with this? Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, tells Inside Housing that evicting people “who are our friends and neighbours, who have done the right thing and played by our country’s rules, is contrary to our sector’s values and British values”.
“The people who live in social housing are an integral part of our communities and of modern Britain and make an indispensable contribution to both,” she adds.
Sophie Boobis, head of policy and research at homelessness charity Homeless Link, says it is “just not feasible” for families – who likely cannot afford market rents – to be able to find affordable housing in 12 weeks.
Research published by Citizens Advice and homelessness charity Crisis in July found that just 2% of homes in Britain are affordable to people on housing benefit.
Ms Boobis says people will find themselves in a position where they will either have to become homeless or be deported, “and this will include refugees, people with long-term leave to remain”.
“These are people [who are] not illegal immigrants, they’re not asylum seekers. There are people who will be working, paying into the economy, and who are suddenly at risk. It will have a hugely catastrophic impact on not just individual lives, but on communities, on workplaces.”
This policy would “result in people on the streets”, she says. “And obviously if they are families being picked up by temporary accommodation, then the cost is just borne by the local authority.”
The latest statistics show that temporary accommodation costs rose tenfold between 2011-12 and 2024-25, with a total spend for councils of £6bn.
The Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing that the policy is “likely to free up temporary accommodation stock”.
“Reform’s policies are yet another example of politicians scapegoating migrants and spreading misinformation instead of tackling the real issues people in this country face”
Ms Boobis says that the UK’s hostile environment policy, introduced in 2012 by the then home secretary Theresa May, which legally obliged landlords to check renters’ immigration status, adds another barrier to private renting.
She says this can “spill over into racial profiling”, and if a Reform government were to be extremely strict on immigration, “landlords may be feeling very risk-averse”.
“[Reform] are looking to create the conditions where people would have no alternative option but to become destitute, and then use that as an excuse to crack down [on enforced deportation],” Ms Boobis says.
Mr Farage also said he would ban asylum seekers from being housed in HMOs. This leads to “quite a dark conclusion”, Ms Boobis says, about where people would be housed, “because the only alternative starts to be big communal detention centres”.
Michaela Melemendi, housing and partnerships manager at Refugees at Home, says the Reform policy would “result in scores of vulnerable people, many of whom have fled unimaginable conditions, being stuck in unsafe and unsanitary hotel accommodation”.
“This, coupled with the dwindling asylum support offered in this country, will put thousands at risk of sleeping on the streets,” she says. “Reform’s policies are yet another example of politicians scapegoating migrants and spreading misinformation instead of tackling the real issues people in this country face.”
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