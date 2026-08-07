First Farage and now Badenoch. What would plans to ban ‘all foreign nationals’ from social housing mean for the sector?

If the policy did go ahead, would there be legal opposition? “If you’re relying on the courts – the county courts, for example, in terms of possession proceedings – to effectively try and enforce possession orders and linking it to some sort of deportation regime, then yes,” Mr Baldwin says.

“It’s very difficult to see how you could do anything like this retrospectively. You may be able to do it prospectively in terms of changing the legislation, but it would be complex in respect of international obligations and devolved legislation in terms of eligibility for access to social housing.”

Deportation is far from a simple issue, Mr Baldwin makes clear. “You are talking about deporting people who are lawfully present in the UK, either back to places that they’ve fled from or other countries who may no longer accept them. [That] would be incredibly difficult with EEA nationals with pre-settled status.

When Inside Housing put concerns around increased homelessness to the party, a spokesperson repeated Mr Farage’s comments about evicted tenants being liable for deportation.

Added to this, someone illegally in the UK would not be eligible for social housing, and not all foreign nationals in social housing are refugees.

It is unclear what Reform plans to do with the people who are evicted but are not “unvetted foreign men”.

However, when asked by Inside Housing whether the children of people who come under the ineligible bracket would be deported, the Reform spokesperson said: “Our focus is on deporting single, military-age, unvetted foreign men who are in the country illegally. The British children of foreign national parents will retain proportional entitlement to welfare.”

Mr Farage wrote on Substack that “foreign nationals who are unable to relocate to private rented accommodation after a three-month grace period will lose their right to remain and be liable for deportation under Operation Restoring Justice”.

Mr Baldwin questions how far back the ban will retrospectively cover, “as this could cause intense disruption to established employment, education and family life”. The Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing it would cover everyone living in social housing.

“In order to do all of this, you would probably have to repeal a large amount of human rights legislation [and] equality legislation and re-negotiate the withdrawal agreement with the EU,” Mr Baldwin says.

Mr Baldwin explains that legislation such as the Housing Act 1985 and the Housing Act 1988 would have to be changed to introduce a ground for possession involving local authorities and residential social landlords such as housing associations. Only then would social landlords be legally able to start eviction proceedings with existing tenants.

When Inside Housing asked Reform exactly what laws it would change, a spokesperson said it would change the law “using primary legislation” but did not provide any further detail.

A Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing that the plans come under welfare, which is mostly reserved and controlled by Westminster, “but implementation would reflect the existing devolution settlement”.

“You would have to undo aspects of devolution to say that this is no longer a devolved housing and homelessness issue, and continued access or entitlement to social housing is no longer a devolved function of these different countries. So you’re going to get resistance there from devolved governments.”

Mr Baldwin says: “You’re talking about effectively a form of immigration policy, enforcing it via access to social housing entitlement policy.

Housing is devolved in the UK, but immigration policy and welfare are not. In England this legislation and policy lies with the Westminster government, but this is not so in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“And few people qualify for social housing through homelessness legislation because most people go into the private sector as part of homelessness assistance. So it’s unclear what this policy is designed to do.”

He says: “Most local authorities have so-called qualification criteria. So, for example, if you’re a former asylum seeker in a particular area, you’re unlikely to qualify for social housing because usually you’d have to be in that area for five years.

Mr Baldwin says it “just feels like nothing has really been thought through” on the policy, pointing to a lack of “analysis of consequences, costing or impact” on local authorities or housing providers, and “no evidence of consideration or consultation with devolved governments”.

Kate Henderson of the National Housing Federation has called the proposals “contrary to our sector’s values and British values” (picture: Peter Searle)

Kate Henderson of the National Housing Federation has called the proposals “contrary to our sector’s values and British values” (picture: Peter Searle)

Dorota Pawlowski, partner at law firm Trowers & Hamlins, says that enforcing a “strict three-month grace period” on foreign nationals “would force providers to accelerate tenancy terminations, risking protracted legal battles over human rights and unlawful eviction claims – but no doubt all of the laws in this respect would also be overhauled”.

And would social landlords be willing to go along with this? Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, tells Inside Housing that evicting people “who are our friends and neighbours, who have done the right thing and played by our country’s rules, is contrary to our sector’s values and British values”.

“The people who live in social housing are an integral part of our communities and of modern Britain and make an indispensable contribution to both,” she adds.

What would this mean for homelessness?

Sophie Boobis, head of policy and research at homelessness charity Homeless Link, says it is “just not feasible” for families – who likely cannot afford market rents – to be able to find affordable housing in 12 weeks.

Research published by Citizens Advice and homelessness charity Crisis in July found that just 2% of homes in Britain are affordable to people on housing benefit.

Ms Boobis says people will find themselves in a position where they will either have to become homeless or be deported, “and this will include refugees, people with long-term leave to remain”.

“These are people [who are] not illegal immigrants, they’re not asylum seekers. There are people who will be working, paying into the economy, and who are suddenly at risk. It will have a hugely catastrophic impact on not just individual lives, but on communities, on workplaces.”

This policy would “result in people on the streets”, she says. “And obviously if they are families being picked up by temporary accommodation, then the cost is just borne by the local authority.”

The latest statistics show that temporary accommodation costs rose tenfold between 2011-12 and 2024-25, with a total spend for councils of £6bn.

The Reform spokesperson told Inside Housing that the policy is “likely to free up temporary accommodation stock”.

“Reform’s policies are yet another example of politicians scapegoating migrants and spreading misinformation instead of tackling the real issues people in this country face”

Ms Boobis says that the UK’s hostile environment policy, introduced in 2012 by the then home secretary Theresa May, which legally obliged landlords to check renters’ immigration status, adds another barrier to private renting.

She says this can “spill over into racial profiling”, and if a Reform government were to be extremely strict on immigration, “landlords may be feeling very risk-averse”.

“[Reform] are looking to create the conditions where people would have no alternative option but to become destitute, and then use that as an excuse to crack down [on enforced deportation],” Ms Boobis says.

Mr Farage also said he would ban asylum seekers from being housed in HMOs. This leads to “quite a dark conclusion”, Ms Boobis says, about where people would be housed, “because the only alternative starts to be big communal detention centres”.

Michaela Melemendi, housing and partnerships manager at Refugees at Home, says the Reform policy would “result in scores of vulnerable people, many of whom have fled unimaginable conditions, being stuck in unsafe and unsanitary hotel accommodation”.

“This, coupled with the dwindling asylum support offered in this country, will put thousands at risk of sleeping on the streets,” she says. “Reform’s policies are yet another example of politicians scapegoating migrants and spreading misinformation instead of tackling the real issues people in this country face.”

What about Kemi Badenoch’s plans?

The plans Ms Badenoch outlined on 7 August would see an estimated 228,144 homes become free, the Conservative Party said.

The party’s proposals would mean ineligible tenants would be evicted within six months. Any single person living in social housing who is not a British, Irish or EU citizen would lose their entitlement, whether or not they are a parent.

Couples, where neither partner is a UK or EU citizen and neither has EU settled status, would also lose entitlement. Anyone with EU settled status would avoid the ban.

Helen Whately, the Conservative shadow work and pensions secretary, accused Labour of losing control of immigration and said “it is British families picking up the bill and sitting on waiting lists”.

What has been the reaction so far and what might the plans mean in practice? Well, it brought a strong response from both the housing and health sectors.

The NHF’s Ms Henderson says: “This policy would increase homelessness and create instability and division in our communities.

“Families forced out of their homes, many with children born and raised in this country, will still need to live somewhere they can afford. Many will end up homeless, increasing pressure on councils who will need to provide expensive emergency housing.

“In a week when families in Thetford have had their homes targeted and stormed, it is dangerous to talk about people’s neighbours as though they are illegitimate occupants of their homes. Politicians should weigh that very carefully.”

“In a week when families in Thetford have had their homes targeted and stormed, it is dangerous to talk about people’s neighbours as though they are illegitimate occupants of their homes. Politicians should weigh that very carefully”

The severe shortage of social homes is “a result of bad policy decisions over decades that led to the sale of millions of social homes at the same time as successive governments have failed to properly fund and build new social housing”, Ms Henderson adds.

“The only meaningful way to bring down waiting lists and reduce homelessness is to build the social homes we urgently need in every part of the country.”

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has also spoken out about the plans.

“Proposals to ban foreign nationals from social housing raise significant practical, legal and operational questions,” says Rachael Williamson, director of policy, communications and external affairs at the CIH. “At a time of acute housing need, the real challenge is a chronic shortage of genuinely affordable homes, not the nationality of those seeking housing.”

She adds: “The law already prevents most foreign nationals from accessing social housing, with people subject to immigration control generally ineligible.”

Shelter’s Ms Elliott has also strongly criticised the proposals. “These divisive plans would brutally kick people out of their homes, including thousands of families and pensioners who have lived in them for decades,” she says.

“Let’s not forget that social tenants pay rent, which goes back to the public purse and into society,” she adds. “It is completely senseless to ruin people’s lives, drive up homelessness and put extreme pressure on councils.”

The Royal College of Nursing has also raised concerns. “The worst thing in the world would be to cause serious housing worry for a workforce that keeps our housing services running, posing a serious risk to patient care,” it told the Guardian.

This story was originally published on 30 July 2026, and was updated on 7 August 2026 following the news of the Conservative Party’s plans to ban foreign nationals from social housing.