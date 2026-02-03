Flood risk survey: Inside Housing examines 50 housing associations’ ESG reports

Annisa Sekaringtias, programme manager at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), suggests other measures housing providers should be considering.

These include installing electrical sockets and boilers higher off the floor, sealing gaps around pipes and doorframes, and ensuring proper drainage and landscaping.

“Installing these property flood resilience measures has been found to be very cost-effective, with each £1 spent providing a £5 saving on future damages,” she says.

Dr Robyn Pender is a building physicist who used to advise Historic England’s climate change adaptation team. Now, she runs a consultancy with her husband called Whethergauge.

She says that different wall renders can be crucial. Replacing cement-based renders and mortars with lime-based can help, because lime renders are more flood-resilient and allow moisture absorbed during a flood to evaporate through them.

“When the walls were rendered in a lime-based mortar, it looked to have a really positive effect,” Dr Pender says. “This is a simple and effective retrofit that will really help.”

She distinguishes between ‘greatcoats’ and ‘raincoats’: “In solid-wall ‘greatcoats’ the raindrops are held in surface pores, and don’t penetrate further. The water doesn’t course down the surface and quickly evaporates.

“Just like a greatcoat, if you wear it out in the rain, the outside might feel very wet, but the inside stays dry.

“In ‘raincoats’ the water isn’t held in the surface pores, but rather beads, collects and runs down the surface as a flow. Water runs down and wicks through cracks and joints.

“In terms of water resistance, whether to rain or flooding, greatcoats win hands down. They also win out when it comes to resilience – the ability to recover after a bad event.

“The ‘hollow’ wall construction of raincoat envelopes lets in the floodwater and contaminants, and it is really, really hard to get rid of them. Whereas a greatcoat is really robust: it will be perfectly recoverable even after prolonged and serious neglect.”

As climate change progresses, the experts argue there will be a greater need to move beyond mitigation measures and focus more on adaptation. Dr Koenig believes it is not just a matter of defending properties and being prepared.

“Increasingly, we need to adapt our properties to be resilient,” she warns. “We can’t avoid these floods completely, they will happen, but we can prepare such that we are operational again much quicker than we have been in the past.”

“Integrated approaches to retrofit that consider evolving risks are essential to avoid costly lock-in and ensure year-round comfort”

To prepare for an unforeseen flooding event, for example, ground-floor flats should be tiled up to one metre in height to avoid the excessive damage many flooded properties have suffered over the past few years.

Raising the entry of a home makes it easier to recover if there is a flood. “We can sweep, clean up, take a hose, flush the mud out that has been entering the property, drying it out such that we are quickly back to normal,” Dr Koenig says.

Flood risk is a key consideration for Great Places when it plans new developments and estate designs. All new homes are built to limit risk of flooding to the least severe category of flood zone 1 (0.1%), with floor levels raised and areas with increased flood risk left as public open space.

Ranking her top-three most important flood strategies, Dr Koenig says: “Changing the infrastructure of the ground level of these properties as quickly as possible in order to be flood-ready is one of the main measures, in my view, in order to be operational again. Preparing the residents for the event of flooding. Natural flood measures.”

As for existing homes, CISL’s report The Business Case for Integrated Retrofit argues that retrofitting for adaptation is a strategic investment that will ultimately save housing providers more money than they spend.

Ms Sekaringtias says: “Reactive strategies risk underinvestment and repeated retrofits. Assessing risks across emissions scenarios helps ensure homes are resilient across future climates. Integrated approaches to retrofit that consider evolving risks are essential to avoid costly lock-in and ensure year-round comfort.”