Green candidate for Hackney mayor: affordable homes target cut came as surprise to London councils

The Green Party is expected to perform well in London in Thursday’s local elections. Stephen Delahunty catches up with Zoë Garbett, the party’s candidate for Hackney mayor, to find out how housing is playing out on her doorstep

Ms Garbett is talking about Hackney Council’s performance-related bonus scheme , which may have created a “perverse incentive” for operatives to mark repair jobs as ‘complete’ to meet targets.

“We talked to people about [our] housing repairs service. Obviously Hackney had the ombudsman report last year, and people feel that, right?”

“So locally, we’re talking about fixing the homes we’ve got, and trying to do the most that we can to build the homes that we need. And obviously we’re focused on affordable homes and accessible homes in that way, like genuinely affordable homes.”

“It’s the number-one issue that comes up in our council surgeries, the number-one issue that comes up on the doorstep, everything from housing repairs to the price of rent, to leaseholder service charges,” she says.

But it is housing that has been front and centre of much of Ms Garbett’s local election campaign.

There, she has worked alongside party leader Zack Polanski to challenge the Metropolitan Police on discriminatory policing practices, and recently co-authored her party’s controversial drugs policy. The policy calls for an approach to drugs based on public health rather than criminal justice, where Class A drugs would be legalised in a regulated form.

As well as standing for mayor, the Dalston councillor is also standing again in that ward. Ms Garbett spent over a decade working as an NHS commissioner, before being elected to the London Assembly in 2024.

Labour has controlled Hackney Council since 2002, but current Green councillor and London Assembly member Zoë Garbett is projected to win 40% of the vote. Inside Housing spoke to her over Teams to find about what she’s hearing about housing on her doorstep in the east London borough.

A recent YouGov survey suggested Labour could lose its top position in as many as 14 councils at the local elections. With polling day looming, much of the talk has focused on rent control and whether just building new homes is enough.

Labour currently controls 21 of the city’s 32 town halls, so any big losses would put Sir Keir’s leadership in further jeopardy.

Polls suggest that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is in for a tough time on 7 May, including in London. There has been a surge of Green support in inner London boroughs, and right-wing voters appear to be turning to Reform in the suburbs.

Stephen Delahunty catches up with Zoë Garbett, the Green Party’s candidate for Hackney mayor, to find out how housing is playing out on her doorstep #UKhousing

The Housing Ombudsman’s look into Hackney Council also uncovered that “system limitations” only allowed repairs to be recorded as either complete or ‘refused access’, which prevented accurate reporting. One of the cases investigated involved a resident who experienced flooding after the job was marked ‘complete’, even though the repairs had not been carried out. Hackney later found that around 33% of its recorded repair visits were repeats. While problems with existing stock persist, another big issue is getting spades in the ground and new homes built. At the end of last year, the government published plans for a set of emergency measures to resuscitate housebuilding in London. Developers building in the capital can now opt for a ‘fast-track’ planning route with a target of just 20% affordable homes, rather than the current threshold of 35%. The new “time-limited” route, which will only run until March 2028, will also allow developers to access grant funding for around half of the affordable homes in a scheme, with bids to be submitted by registered providers or local authorities. “Locally, we’re talking about fixing the homes we’ve got, and trying to do the most that we can to build the homes that we need” The measures, which are subject to consultation, are an attempt to kick-start development in the capital, where housebuilding rates have crashed this year. Just 2,158 private homes were started in London in the first half of 2025, according to consultancy Molior – the lowest figure since 2009. Affordable starts were even lower during this period as work began on just over 1,200 affordable homes. Ms Garbett says: “I was really concerned when I heard and saw this coming out from the mayor of London. Our framing as the Greens is that they’re kind of sticking to a developer-led solution that got us into the crisis.” In March this year, mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan confirmed an additional package of measures to kick-start housebuilding in the capital, including temporary relief for developers from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The charge levied on major developers to help local authorities fund infrastructure projects will now be suspended in London on eligible schemes that commence before March 2030.

Zoë Garbett: “In our manifesto, we are committing to trying to bring more temporary accommodation in-house, but obviously we need to be trying to build the homes we need”