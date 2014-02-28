Hidden homes

Last summer, the BBC launched an undercover investigation into Cable Street Studios, a commercial warehouse in Limehouse, east London. Journalists revealed how one of the units was being used as a squalid hostel for up to 50 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, complete with makeshift stoves and amateur electrical wiring that firefighters branded a ‘death trap’.

A few doors down from the offending unit, I have personal experience of living in another ad hoc commercial space in Cable Street Studios, sharing a corridor with other residents, mostly young British graduates and professionals attracted by the low rents, struggling in an employment climate where irregular work and zero-hour contracts are the norm.

The owner of Cable Street Studios, Sudbury Properties, denies any knowledge of the arrangement and says lettings are handled by a third party. But taking up residence in commercial property has been common practice for some years - at least since I was there four years ago, sharing with tenants who cited decade-long tenancies.

Spotting the signs

It’s a practice that can be found around London provided you know what to look for. ‘You can spot the signs in the adverts [for commercial units]. They’ll mention 24-hour access for example, or electricity and gas supply - so you know you can build a kitchen,’ says Richard Brown, architect and founder of Affordable Wick, a local pressure group fighting for the rights of tenants living in the most renowned area for commercial warehouses, Hackney Wick in east London.

Still from undercover filming inside the studios by the BBC

The district has a high number of large industrial buildings that were formerly left empty. Many artists and designers have taken residence in them under a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ arrangement with management. Hackney Wick has a reputation for being a vibrant hub of London life. This might seem a far cry from the dangerous conditions in which some vulnerable migrants are living that have hit the headlines thanks to the ‘beds in sheds’ controversies. But in a number of cases, the similarities are surprising.

So what is the scale of the problem of people secretly living in potentially dangerous commercial properties? And is enough being done to sort it out?

In 2013, the war on illegal housing reached fever pitch. Specialist task forces were implemented, pooling resources from Metropolitan Police, HM Revenue & Customs, the UK Border Agency and Council Planning Enforcement, an investigative and enforcement unit set up at council discretion with the support of central government. Even the prime minister joined the fray, accompanying a ‘beds in sheds’ task force in Southall, west London, in December.

The Fire Brigade is often first on the scene when things go wrong - London Fire Brigade alone says that in the four years to October 2013, it attended 341 fires in buildings that people shouldn’t have been living in, killing nine people and causing 58 serious injuries.

One council with experience of these problems is Tower Hamlets as Cable Street Studios is in its jurisdiction. A spokesperson for the authority says: ‘Once a legal notice has been served, Fire Brigades can use their powers to remove anyone sleeping in the units.’ The council also uses its planning powers to target illegal conversions.

Newham, also in east London, is leading the battle, and the government has given the borough £1 million to continue its rigorous work that has seen more than 5,000 warnings issued and nearly 2,000 enforcement visits against landlords. It’s an issue that Sir Robin Wales, Newham’s mayor, has been vocal about, describing the ‘dangerous and unacceptable conditions’ from which ‘unscrupulous’ landlords have profited.

Newham has launched a private licensing scheme, the nation’s first initiative of this type and intended specifically to tackle the scandal of exploitative landlords. The compulsory licenses can only be granted if properties meet adequate requirements and all tenants in the property are accounted for. It has received more than 30,000 applications in its first year from landlords keen to show they are providing a good service but there is still work to be done.

Illegal dwellings

One organisation working with Newham’s street-destitute is the Refugee and Migrant Forum of East London, a charity which focuses predominantly on housing. Many of its cases involve migrants who have found themselves in illegal dwellings, but the assumption that they are illegal residents is a false one.

Still from undercover filming inside the studios by the BBC

London rents have risen steadily for 20 years and Rita Chadha, chief executive of RAMFEL, lists ‘high deposits, advance payments and long waiting periods’ for housing benefit assessment and social housing among the factors pushing people into the black market. These circumstances are exacerbated by how long it takes to apply for, issue and renew visas, but can affect anyone, not just migrants.

Emily*, 26, an events manager, lived in two commercial properties in Hackney Wick, both of which were owned by Palm Lane Estates.

Despite knowing the property did not possess a licence for residential use, she entered into a verbal agreement with the landlords to move in, drawn to the arrangement by its low cost. She left after a series of violations put her at risk. These included a carbon monoxide gas leak that went unfixed, pieces of roof falling from several feet, and even a case of identity fraud.

One day she received a fine from Tower Hamlets Council after the shared home of eight produced more waste than a commercial licence would allow, and Emily contacted the local authority. She was shocked to find that without her knowledge, the ‘business’ had been registered with Companies House under her name.

‘It was in our best interest to just pay the fine and not draw attention to ourselves with the authorities,’ says Emily. ‘Equally, we knew that if we complained to the landlord, we’d get evicted. They were always evicting people left right and centre, without any notice. We even knew if we simply annoyed the man, we may have a rent increase.’

In response, Palm Lane Estates says: ‘We are not aware of this story [and] have always repaired any problem at the property as soon as we were made aware of it.

‘We have gas safety, Corgi-registered engineers and we have certificates up to date for this period.’

As long as affordable housing remains in crisis, enforcing standards could be seen as merely a game of whack-a-mole, but with potentially serious consequences. It’s a game the housing sector must win.