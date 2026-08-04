Housing Moves: Our round-up of senior sector appointments in July 2026

Emma Palmer has been announced as the new chief executive of Platform Housing Group, due to begin in September. Kevin Bolt held the role in the interim since January, on the departure of Elizabeth Froude. Ms Palmer was chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes, having stepped down in June. In 2025, she was appointed by the government as a disability and access ambassador for housing.

Stonewater has announced Kirsty Spark as chief financial officer, joining from Accent. She steps into the role following the departure of Anne Costain in March. Stonewater also promoted Matthew Crucefix to group director of development. He replaces James Bradbury, who was appointed chief investment officer in June.

Anchor has reorganised its executive structure following the departure of Julie Wittich, executive director of property and assets. Ms Wittich took on the role in June 2025, moving from Accent, where she was chief operating officer. Anchor confirmed that the role of Oliver Boundy as executive director of development role has been expanded to include assets. Dan Ryan, previously executive director of care, is now executive director of housing and care.

Rhys Moore will join Bromford Flagship LiveWest as chief strategy officer later this year. He has worked at the National Housing Federation for nearly 11 years and been executive director of public impact since 2020.

Charlotte Eveleigh, who left her role as deputy group director of strategy and performance at Notting Hill Genesis in March, has announced that she will be joining the Office for National Statistics as deputy director of policy and strategy. She spent 17 years in social housing, including eight at Notting Hill Genesis.

Berwickshire Housing Association has appointed James Hudson as director of assets and sustainability. He joins from Kingdom Housing Association, where he was director of asset management.

Lucy Owen has started in the newly created role of head of customer experience at Rooftop Housing Group. She was acting head of communications and engagement at Trident Group.

Mića Joseph has been promoted to regional director, places (London and South) at Riverside, after joining the association in January as assistant director of operations (London). She previously held roles at Notting Hill Genesis and L&Q.

Michael Haile has been appointed head of service charges, rent and income and Saffron Housing Trust. He was an operations manager at Gateway Housing Association and held service charge roles at Guildford Borough Council and A2Dominion.

Sennita Bonner has joined Southern Housing as head of customer accounts. She was income service manager at the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

Golding Homes has named Rachel Hatfield as its new chair. She is interim chair at Chime Housing and a former corporate lawyer.

L&Q has appointed two residents to its group board: Cassie Clifford as chair designate and Selena Hall as deputy chair of the landlord’s resident experience and influence committee.