How Vivid is keeping up with the sector’s big players on developing new homes

We’re talking about development today, but a huge chunk of Mr Shepherd’s work is on existing homes. His team includes roughly 80 people working on development and around 60 on asset management. “We’ve got our new homes offer, we know what that looks like,” he says.

Still, he says, “the majority of our new customers don’t come in through a new home” and one of Mr Shepherd’s objectives has been to look at how to align “what that existing offer is with your new build offering”, and “some consistency in that offer of what a Vivid home is”.

Exposure to challenges

But back to development: how exactly has Vivid managed its strong performance?

Partly, it simply isn’t exposed to some of the major problems facing the sector’s traditional big players, in particular the bill for fixing building safety problems uncovered after Grenfell.

“We’ve not got significant HRB [high-risk building] exposure that others have,” Mr Shepherd points out.

Where the landlord does have buildings in need of remediation, he says, work is either finished or steps are already in place to get it done, “which has meant that we are able to focus on the finances and stick to our development aspiration, to build 1,500 homes a year”.

Much of Vivid’s development programme is houses. “When you move out into the market towns and other parts of Hampshire, Surrey and Sussex, it tends to lean more towards two to three-storey housing.”

This means that for most of its programme, Vivid doesn’t need to contend with the Building Safety Regulator’s processes.

This impacts Vivid’s exposure to the housing market through shared ownership and market sale.

“Most of what we provide will be two-storey houses in… that shared ownership offering, and the demand for that is crazy. We’ve got waiting lists. We finished the year with no unsold homes from our shared ownership programme, so it’s a really strong, positive tenure for us.”

“We’ve got waiting lists. We finished the year with no unsold homes from our shared ownership programme, so it’s a really strong, positive tenure for us”

This formula has worked for shared ownership, but it has not completely transferred over to Vivid’s market sale offer. “If you contrast it with the market sale exposure,” he says, “we seem to have lost all of the first-time buyers from the market.”

“We’ve only got 16 in the portfolio that aren’t sold, so we’re not talking big numbers on unsold homes, but if you look at the time, the period taken to sell is much longer in that market-facing activity than it is for shared ownership.”

This means Mr Shepherd agrees with the chorus of voices calling for supply-side interventions, and some form of “new variant” of Help to Buy.

For now, one of his focuses is on Vivid’s flagship regeneration project in Portsmouth Harbour, which brings in new challenges. Victory Quay includes 835 new homes, and this is mostly apartment blocks.

“We’ve got a number of HRBs, up to 12 storeys, planned on that development, because it’s responding to the site environment, the site context that we’ve had an ongoing housing shortage in Portsmouth,” Mr Shepherd says.

It is a “once-in-a-generation regeneration for the gateway into Portsmouth”.

How about Vivid’s approach to the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme? Homes England has asked organisations to re-profile their bids. Mr Shepherd says he “wasn’t personally surprised that it was oversubscribed”.

Vivid was among those asked to re-profile. “We’re now obviously quite anxious to wait and see the outcome.”

There is a cost to delay, he notes. “The grant-funded programme only works if we know the grant funding is there, and otherwise we’ll do something different with those opportunities that we’ve got.”

The challenge for Homes England, he argues, will be looking at who is trying to get into its Strategic Partnership Plus tier, and assessing “how many have got a track record, who are then able to actually deliver at those sorts of volumes or can all can realistically ramp up to it”.

Vivid will be hoping that Homes England looks at its record over the past few years and draws a favourable conclusion.