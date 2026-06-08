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Insight
IH Live
08.06.26
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
The National Housing Bank is now open for business. In this webinar, our expert panel discuss how the bank aims to unlock housing delivery
09.06.26
by Gavriel Hollander
‘Jaws of doom’: what does the state of councils’ finances mean for their development ambitions?
08.06.26
by Inside Housing
Webinar on demand: What next for the National Housing Bank?
05.06.26
by James Wilmore
The Week in Housing: Warning over asylum housing, Hyde bids for private rental portfolio and Home Group appoints new boss
04.06.26
by Caroline Thorpe
Ten years after the UK voted to leave the EU, what did Brexit do to housing?
02.06.26
by Inside Housing
Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2026
02.06.26
by Stephen Delahunty
New LEASE chief executive: successful leasehold reform will require more clarity
01.06.26
by Eliza Parr
Meet Homes England’s five new regional directors
29.05.26
by Alex Daniel
The Week in Housing: Complaints to care watchdog double, Enfield snubs new towns programme and we visit a zero-bills housing scheme
29.05.26
by Inside Housing CPD
CPD module: How to install and use heat pumps
28.05.26
by Jenny Messenger
The landlord that helped its customers jail a loan shark
27.05.26
by Zainab Hussain
Does Octopus Energy’s ‘zero-bills homes’ project live up to the hype? We visit a site to find out
26.05.26
by Peter Apps
Building safety round-up: May 2026
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Reform-controlled areas have higher uptake of solar panels
Government moves ahead with plans for Greater Cambridge Development Corporation
Northern Ireland government urged to act as tenancy fraud remains ‘significant unknown’
MHCLG sets out objectives of first advisory panel for supported housing
Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump
Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says
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Treating fire safety as a responsive repairs issue
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Aico
How can families in temporary accommodation be supported while waiting for a long-term home?
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CPD webinar on demand: Getting fire door compliance right – meeting the requirements of the Building Safety Act
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LHC Procurement Group
The UK’s electrical environment is changing. How should social landlords respond?
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Electrical Safety First
What happens when you let daylight in?
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VELUX
CPD webinar on demand: What social landlords need to know – and do – on electrical safety
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Sureserve
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