Latest housing research: A more equitable housing market?

This is reflected in the seven reports published on the Thinkhouse website in August, which cover some familiar meaty structural housing issues such as the benefits system, planning, and the use of brownfield and the green belt, alongside some less well-trodden but equally interesting themes of social value, and the role of emotions and collective action in housing safety crises.

The period since the official state opening of parliament in July has felt a bit like the ‘Phoney War’. No sooner did parliament sit than it was rising again for conference recess, and there was plenty of signalling policy intentions but without much actual policy. But now, with the Autumn Statement on the horizon, and trade relations with doctors and train drivers finally restored, it feels like we are all ready to get down to business.

The summer is now behind us and the new Labour government’s honeymoon period has encountered its first bump in the road with the controversy over the winter fuel allowance. After the seismic change of the general election, it all feels rather familiar.

I have picked out two reports from the list this month. The first is Capped and trapped (in the UK’s housing market), a report produced by the Centre for Analysis of Social Exclusion at the London School of Economics. It analyses the impact of the benefit cap on families, focusing on the specific cohort of parents with three children. It’s a brilliant and brutal read in equal measure and you can’t fail to be impressed by both the quality of the research and the scathing assessment of the outcomes delivered by the cap. It critically assesses the approach of breaking the link between need and entitlement to support, and urges other countries to think carefully before seeking to emulate the UK experiment.

It examines why benefit-capped families don’t move to cheaper areas, in line with one of the intended outcomes from the introduction of the policy. Using Zoopla data, it finds that even ignoring the social upheaval such moves cause, there were only enough suitable properties in the country in 2022 to house one in six capped families. And even if all benefit-capped families moved to the cheapest properties in their local area, 44% would still be capped to the point where their living standards “fall below a standard definition of destitution”.

It talks about the interaction of the cap with the Local Housing Allowance and how the cap “takes a policy which already accentuates poverty… and makes it worse” and remarks that “policymakers should be careful about applying simplistic theories of change to welfare reforms”. Ouch!

It concludes with: “Our principal message… is for the UK to remove the cap as a vital precursor to tackling poverty in general and child poverty in particular.”

Among the wide range of policy papers and asks sitting on the desks of new ministers – many of which propose structural change that will take years to embed and deliver – there is an opportunity on the back of this research to do something meaningful and quickly, which will lift many families out of poverty. That gets my vote.