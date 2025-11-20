Latest housing research: The cost of increasing housing supply, and the cost of failure

The consistently recommended solutions to overcome these barriers include long-term, inflation-adjusted investment in affordable housing, continuation of planning reform (a shift towards a rules-based or zoning planning system and standardised Section 106 negotiations), and reviewing the costs linked to new regulations. The Housing Forum also recommends creating a comprehensive national housing strategy to ensure a stable policy and regulatory environment for the future. This might involve investing in skills hubs and creating efficiencies through embedding AI, as well as embracing modern methods of construction.

The cost of not meeting demand is high. Research for Shelter estimates that failing to provide 90,000 new social rent homes a year in England would cost £3.3bn within a year, rising to £18.5bn per year within a decade. These costs include higher housing benefit payments and increased NHS spending due to poor housing conditions, as well as lost productivity and poorer labour market outcomes because of inadequate housing. Moreover, people are missing out on the benefits that living in social housing can provide.

Another study commissioned by Shelter from HACT tracked 420 people who recently moved into social housing, measuring outcomes over time. The first report on the immediate impact of moving into a new tenancy saw over three-quarters of new social tenants say their housing condition is better than where they lived previously. Just over half of people (52%) reported it was easier to pay rent and bills, 61% said their current home improved their mental health and 44% felt their physical health was better in their new home.

Furthermore, over half (51%) were no longer burdened by debt they’d had before moving into social housing. Parents noted their children had space to play and do their homework. Finally, nearly two-thirds (62%) of new social tenants felt that their new home made them able to plan for the future again.

These statistics underline the fact that delivering affordable homes is not just about hitting supply targets or balancing precarious budgets – affordable social housing directly improves well-being, opportunity and dignity for citizens, addressing their needs now in order to create a better future.

Bekah Ryder, research and insights manager, Altair, and member, Thinkhouse Editorial Panel