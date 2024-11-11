Latest housing research: The new UK government’s housebuilding policy

The government can improve the system, it can be more ‘muscular’ with recalcitrant councils, but it is the private sector that must build homes and turn planning permissions into homes and communities, and it needs direct public investment to support the critical need for much more social and affordable housing.

Tough mountains to climb

The Resolution Foundation raises important challenges, not least whether there are enough people with the skills to deliver homes. There are also concerns that more brownfield, while helpful, will only get us so far and the promise of grey belt may be overstated, especially where it is not well connected to infrastructure and amenities.

Turning explicitly to building more social and affordable homes, the third report was commissioned by Southwark Council with contributions from Toby Lloyd and Rose Grayston and is entitled Securing the Future of Council Housing: Five solutions from over 100 of England’s council landlords.

At the Spending Review, they seek five interventions: establish a new fair and sustainable Housing Revenue Account (HRA) model; reform the Right to Buy by reducing discounts and ending the Right to Buy on new build; remove red tape to free up the Affordable Homes Programme and other relevant funds; announce a green and decent homes programme; and fund the completion of new council homes as a counter-cyclical measure.

Detailed proposals include treating HRA borrowing as many other countries do, not as public spending, because through rental income it literally pays for itself (unlike most other infrastructure investments). In a context of the chancellor reforming the wider fiscal rules to support further public investment, this may now, finally, be the time for these sorts of reforms.

Overall, to build more homes, achieve policy targets and meet need will be tough mountains to climb. But it is a significant change in gear after a long period of neglect and short-termism in respect of what is clearly a long-term game. A New Towns programme is welcome in many respects but is a generational, not a five-year policy. But that, as with so much of the discussion here, is precisely why we need to get started.

Ken Gibb, professor, University of Glasgow; director, UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence; and member, Thinkhouse Editorial Panel