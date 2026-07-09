London deputy mayor Tom Copley on council housebuilding, Help to Buy and emergency measures

Some of the policies in the last London Plan have since been adopted nationally and don’t need replicating, he says, but there’s also been a clear attempt to cut the planning burden. “We very much heard the message around the burdens that can be placed on developers, particularly at this moment, where the viability is very, very strained in London. So we think that a streamlined, simplified London Plan is the right approach going forward,” Mr Copley explains.

The next plan will aim to “maximise” the number of affordable homes, he says. “But we’ve also got our funding levers as well.”

This is a reference to the £11.7bn slice of grant that the GLA has to distribute in the next 10 years, but Mr Copley also notes the GLA is “taking bids for” its £324m City Hall Developer Investment Fund, aimed at unlocking stalled sites and boosting new home development, which was also part of the emergency package.

“Twenty per cent is not something that we regard as the ceiling, you know,” Mr Copley observes. “We want to use the funding levers that we’ve got to push that affordable housing level up even more.”

He is also keen to mention the £100m that Sir Sadiq has invested for the GLA to join the Silvertown Partnership, which is building 7,000 homes in the area around City Hall, on a site that Mr Copley says has been derelict for 40 years.

“We’ve just had the first of just over 100 affordable homes completed by Guinness and Lendlease on there, so this investment will secure the future of that site,” he adds.

Councils leading the way

We’re doing this interview in a moment of political change, in the period before Mr Burnham is all but guaranteed to take up the post of prime minister. Mr Burnham has already staked out his interest in council housing, something the London mayor and his deputy have long supported.

When Inside Housing last profiled Mr Copley three years ago, we did the interview on the site of Newham Council’s Mews House development of 26 houses designed by Peter Barber, and the deputy mayor called the uptick of London council building the “proudest achievement of Sadiq’s administration”.

So it’s maybe not surprising that Mr Copley is enthusiastic about Mr Burnham’s commitment to council housing. “My ears really pricked up, and actually I was really pleased, because London has been leading the way,” he says.

Since the GLA’s council programme started in 2018, Mr Copley says: “We started just shy of 30,000 council homes, just over 16,000 complete, and in recent years we’ve been delivering more new council homes in London than the rest of the country combined. So when Andy Burnham talks about this mass council housing housebuilding programme, I’m really delighted”.

The figures include all homes started by councils, not just those supported by grant from the GLA, but this has clearly been a huge boost for London councils.

In our most recent Biggest Council House Builders list, out of the top 10 councils in the UK building the most homes, eight were London boroughs. Southwark took the top spot, having completed 689 homes in 2024-25.

“When Sadiq took office in 2016, there were just three homes for social rent in City Hall’s pipelines,” Mr Copley says.

The mayor’s response included a specific fund of over £1bn called Building Council Homes for Londoners, as well as funding for local authorities to beef up their development skills. The GLA has also been a flexible partner for local authorities, councils have told Inside Housing, working with them to boost development.

London has “a real desire to do more”, Mr Copley adds. “There’s a real appetite out there from councils, despite the fact that lots of them have been struggling with finances over the last few years. There’s a real desire to deliver new housing, and actually, when I go and visit these schemes, there’s a real civic pride in councils being back in the business of delivering homes.”

Struggling with finances is putting it mildly. Earlier this year, Southwark Council published a survey of 66 stock-owning councils in England, and found that 41% expect to pause, delay or cancel council housebuilding plans.