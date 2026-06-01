Meet Homes England’s five new regional directors

Tom Bridges moved to West Yorkshire from London 20 years ago, and says Leeds is “now very much home” (picture: Alamy)

Mr Bridges is “really proud of what [the team] achieved”, noting that Leeds now delivers around 4,500 new homes every year. He moved to West Yorkshire from London 20 years ago, and says Leeds is “now very much home”.

Speaking to Inside Housing on a Teams call at the end of April, he says he is ambitious and positive about the future of the North of England.

“I’m committed to working to help the North of England succeed, and I’m a real believer in the power of positive public-sector leadership and intervention on housing regeneration, infrastructure, economic growth, to support our great towns and cities and places in the North of England in what is a significant economic transition.”

Just two months into the role, Mr Bridges says he has been “absolutely blown away by the strength, depth, breadth of technical and broad capability” of Homes England. He has also been struck by the eagerness of mayors to boost housing-led regeneration.

“When I talk to mayors, when I talk to chief executives of combined authorities and local authorities, they see housing-led regeneration, and economic development and economic growth as two sides of the same coin.

“They know that, in the context of rapid economic change, regenerating places and creating a housing offer that can attract and retain a skilled workforce… is so important, particularly here in the North of England, where we’ve got a housing offer that’s a legacy of a previous economy, and is not always suitable for a modern economy.”

“In the context of rapid economic change, regenerating places and creating a housing offer that can attract and retain a skilled workforce is so important, particularly here in the North of England”

Regeneration is no doubt high on Mr Bridges’ agenda. He also has a strong focus on sites that “may be stalled for some reason”.

“In the context of a volatile market and a volatile macro-economic situation, [we want to] get and stay really close to those developers and [registered providers] to make sure we’re unblocking blockages, tackling viability issues,” he says.

When it comes to Homes England grant funding in his region, Mr Bridges says the SAHP has a “fantastic level of ambition. Certainly, the level of ambition I’m seeing from our mayors and our local authorities is very high.”

Affordable housing is “absolutely fundamental to what we’re trying to do”, Mr Bridges says, as it is “important in its own right”, but also to create the right balance for mixed communities.

In the North East and Yorkshire, housing need is acute. Mr Bridges highlights that over 2,500 households are in temporary accommodation, which costs local authorities well north of £80m a year. More than 275,000 households are on social housing waiting lists.

When it comes to engagement with housing associations, Mr Bridges says he wants to “work really collaboratively, but in a really delivery-focused way. What I’d say to housing associations, to local authorities, to developers, is that your success is our success at Homes England.”

Kate McBride, executive regional director for the South

Kate McBride has been at Homes England for almost 10 years, most recently as regional development director for the South. Before this, she worked at the Homes and Communities Agency and the South East England Development Agency.

Ms McBride is a town planner by background and started her career as a principal planner at GVA Grimley, which later became part of property services firm Avison Young.

When we speak on a Teams call in April, a few weeks into her new role, she highlights the variety across her patch, which stretches from Kent all along the M4 to Tewkesbury, and right down to Cornwall.

“It’s a big geographical patch, which is really interesting, because I think the challenges are different in different parts of the geography,” she says.

This includes “really stark affordability challenges” in some areas, particularly around the South East, as well as deprived areas on the South East coast. Ms McBride points out that the South of England “isn’t as progressed in terms of having mayoral authorities yet”, which makes it different to the other four regions.

“I’ve noticed already that having the full suite of interventions all available in one place in that region is really strong and really positive for partners”

There are emerging combined authorities in Hampshire and the Solent and Brighton and Sussex. “That is devolution being progressed that I need to probably lean into quite a lot, as it’s early days there,” Ms McBride says.

She also says Plymouth and Bristol, two of the region’s biggest cities, are “absolutely up there in terms of priorities for the South”, as well as the West of England Combined Authority. At the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) last month, the West of England mayor announced the region’s first mayoral development zone, which will cover its new town in South Gloucestershire.

Ms McBride says her conversations around affordable housing are still in the early days, but “I’ve noticed already [that] having... the full suite of interventions all available in one place in that region is really strong and really positive for partners”.

“The regional model has been something that has been talked about for a very long time. So it’s now here, and people are desperate to get in and speak, to have the right contact,” she adds.

Danielle Gillespie, Jo Nugent and Tom Bridges are speaking at Housing 2026, 23-25 June at Manchester Central. Find out more and book your delegate pass here.