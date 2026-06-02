New LEASE chief executive: successful leasehold reform will require more clarity

Dr Ahadi says it was the chance to lead on these changes that attracted him to the role.

“The fact that we’re going through a digital data transformation, it really appealed to me. I want to position LEASE as the go-to body and the main voice on leasehold topics and reform. And I really want to showcase what LEASE does in collaboration with the government and wider sector,” he explains.

Dr Ahadi was previously chief executive of LegaMart, a platform for connecting legal professionals, and has also served as director of strategy, futures and insight at The Law Society, where he led the organisation-wide strategy on digital transformation at the professional body for solicitors in England and Wales. He also sits on the board of Gateway Housing Association and is a member of the finance committee at the Association of Optometrists.

The new chief executive hopes he can lean on this experience from inside and outside the sector as he helps transform the digital experience of leaseholders who visit the organisation’s website, which is where LEASE gets 97% of its enquiries.

He adds: “We can see what they’re looking for, because we collect analytics and data about the types of pages they’re visiting. We also collect written [and telephone] feedback on issues being raised with us.

“That’s how we collect this insight and how we know what the top enquiries are. It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, because it’s only recently that we’re investing in our data and our insight capability. So we’ve got lots of historic data, but one of the reasons I was brought into this role is because of my expertise.”

But the new legislation is clearly the biggest thing on the agenda for leasehold. One of the key changes in the bill is a shift from leasehold to commonhold for new developments; the bill was published in January, and is currently being scrutinised by MPs in the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee. The government will consider the committee’s recommendations before introducing the bill.

“We’ve got lots of historic data, but one of the reasons I was brought into this role is because of my expertise”

The final version will amend enfranchisement provisions in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 that make it cheaper and easier for leaseholders to extend their lease or buy their freehold.

As the draft bill set out, the legislation will create a new legal framework for commonhold, providing full freehold ownership for flats and a bespoke approach to communal living without control by third-party landlords, and making commonhold “workable” for more types of buildings.

Commonhold has been available for over 20 years, but there are fewer than 20 commonhold developments and only one leasehold has been converted to a commonhold.

“We need house builders to come with us,” Mr Pennycook said earlier this month, “alongside major funders like Barclays who are asking, ‘How do we get ahead of this?’ So we need to get industry onside, and that’s part of the wider education piece for everyone.”

Rising service charges are increasingly seen as a barrier to flat sales, and mortgage providers are unlikely to lend where this charge is more than 1% of the property’s value. Service charges are going up because of maintenance and building safety issues, which in turn drive up insurance premiums. There is also a lack of transparency about the costs being passed on by freeholders and managing agents.

Dr Ahadi says: “As a leaseholder you get a statement of your service charges, and sometimes that statement will probably be... not as transparent, and can be a bit vague, so you’re not really going to know what you’re paying.

“That’s obviously an issue. So we want greater transparency on that. And obviously service charges can be quite significant depending on the sort of property you have. It’s one of the big costs that you pay. Obviously, as a leaseholder, you want to make sure you’re getting value for money.”